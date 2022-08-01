TDK Hosts 4th Rising Stars Clinic at WCH Oregon22

Top Athletes Mentor Youngsters at World Athletics Championships

As part of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (hereinafter the “WCH Oregon22”), held July 15–24 at the University of Oregon Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, official IAAF and tournament partner TDK Corporation (TOKYO:6762) presented the fourth installment in its Rising Stars Clinic (RSC), a unique initiative that gives aspiring young athletes the opportunity to train with, and learn from, leading track and field competitors past and present.

Sinclaire Johnson, Valerie Adams, Trey Cunningham, and Ashton Eaton (from left) with their students on the TDK Rising Stars Clinic at WCH Oregon22. (Photo: Business Wire)

This time, the session was led by two current US athletes: WCH Oregon22 men’s 110m hurdles silver medalist Trey Cunningham, and Sinclaire Johnson, women’s 1500m gold medalist at the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships; plus two retired legends-turned RSC ambassadors: Ashton Eaton (USA), two-time men’s decathlon gold medalist at both the Summer Olympics and the World Athletics Championships, and Valerie Adams (New Zealand), four-time world and two-time Olympic champion in women’s shot put.

These elite sportspeople put 16 young participants from local athletics clubs through their paces, offering first-hand instruction on everything from warm-up exercises and stretches, to running technique. The day’s activities culminated in a 4x100m relay on the main track at the renowned Hayward Field, preceded by a behind-the-scenes tour that gave an authentic taste of the different stages that athletes go through on race day, including a spike check in the call room and team entrances accompanied by introductions from the stadium announcer. And just like top athletes, after running against a backdrop of prominently displayed TDK logos, the experience was completed with post-race interviews in the stadium’s mixed zone.

