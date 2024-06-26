The number of votes of approval, disapproval or abstention, the requirements for approval, and the results of the voting

and to make necessary revisions in connection with the continuation of the said

Type Stock Remuneration Plan, to revise the evaluation indicators such as the

remuneration claims, etc. and the total number of shares under the Post-delivery

The Company proposed to revise the upper limit of the total amount of monetary

The candidates up for election as Directors were as follows:

You are hereby notified of the voting results for the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2024 (the "Meeting"), as stated below.

Matters to be Resolved APPROVAL DISAPPROVAL ABSTENTION APPROVAL RATE RESULTS (%) First Item 3,047,714 218,846 346 93.27 Approved Second Item Noboru Saito 3,128,228 133,900 4,818 95.74 Approved Tetsuji Yamanishi 3,220,616 46,154 183 98.56 Approved Shigeki Sato 3,254,133 12,638 183 99.59 Approved Kozue Nakayama 3,244,688 22,083 183 99.30 Approved Mutsuo Iwai 3,236,387 30,382 183 99.05 Approved Shoei Yamana 3,255,211 11,560 183 99.62 Approved Toru Katsumoto 3,264,289 2,483 183 99.90 Approved Third Item 3,224,627 35,311 7,020 98.69 Approved

(Note) The requirements for approval of each item are as follows:

First Item and Third Item:

Approval by a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise voting rights who are present at a shareholders meeting.

Second Item: Approval by a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders present at a shareholders meeting in which shareholders holding one-third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise voting rights at such shareholders meeting are present. The reason why a portion of the number of voting rights of shareholders attending the Meeting was not included in the number of voting rights

All items satisfied the requirements for the approval based on the total number of voting rights of the shareholders that were confirmed as indicating approval, both from the votes cast by the day before the Meeting and from the votes cast by part of shareholders attending the Meeting. Therefore, the items were legally approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan and, consequently, the number of voting rights of some of the shareholders attending the Meeting, with respect to whom it was not possible to confirm whether their votes were cast for "approval", "disapproval" or "abstention", were not included.

