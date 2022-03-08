TDK : again named among Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators

News Center | Press Releases

March 8, 2022

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) was recently recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator™ 2022 for its innovation and leadership in digital transformation (DX) and energy transformation (EX) for the smart society. Since 2012 the Top 100 Global Innovators has identified companies at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring the ideation culture that produces patents and puts them at the forefront. In a record eight years on the prestigious list, this recognition further cements TDK as an industry leading solution provider and ecosystem partner for customers designing and building transformational technologies.

Starting with more than 14,000 organizations, Clarivate selects the most innovative companies based on multiple criteria. It includes the amount of patents granted in the past five years, as well as the downstream influence of an invention on other companies' patent applications, success rate, globality, and breadth of technical field.

"We will continue to challenge further value creation via innovation and will provide valuable products and services to the world by effectively utilizing a diverse array of our group's corporate resources." said Shigeki Sato, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Technology and Intellectual Property HQ.

Since its founding in 1935, TDK has focused on continuously improving its strengths in material science, production, and process technologies, and as a leading company in the electronic components industry. TDK continues to push the boundaries of electronics innovation, prioritizing DX and EX as key components of the company's growth and values.

In 2021, TDK released a number of industry-leading solutions including RoboKit1, a comprehensive robotics development platform for any phase of robotic system development, industry's first high-reliability chip beads for Automotive, ultra-small full color laser module for augmented reality glasses and micro projectors, acoustic data link for through-metal identification and energy transfer, ultra-small, high-speed TVS diodes for highly effective USB-C port ESD protection, high voltage resistant temperature sensor for DC connectors in xEV and new industry leading MEMS microphones and MEMS motion sensors with balanced gyroscope technology featuring the industry's lowest IMU current and on-chip calibration. Through its CVC TDK Ventures, TDK invested in twelve material science and technology companies to understand more about new growth markets and technologies, and to ultimately create new solutions for DX and EX.

For details on the report and full list of the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator 2022, visit here.

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.