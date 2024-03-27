TDK and Onward Corporate Design collaborate to upcycle old work uniforms into office furniture at the TDK Technical Center

News Center | Press Release

The collaboration between TDK and Onward Corporate Design promotes their mutual sustainable visions

March 27, 2024

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) and Onward Corporate Design CO., Ltd. today announced a sustainability collaboration. Onward Corporate Design processed old TDK work uniforms into PANECO®, a textile recycling board product, and then upcycled them as tables, chairs, and partitions used in the cafe and workspaces at the TDK Technical Center located in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

TDK updated its work uniforms for Japanese factories in April 2023. Together, TDK and Onward Corporate Design aim to contribute to a sustainable society by reducing environmentally harmful materials through the support of eco-friendly activities. Once Onward Corporate Design created the new work uniforms, TDK chose to use the PANECO® textile recycling board made from the old uniforms, which are more than 90% recycled textiles, for the new cafe and workspace materials. There was also a need at TDK to revitalize communication between employees and visitors and create a space where employees can focus and work privately, in response to new, modern-day work styles - which the new tables, chairs, and partitions support. The furniture was completed and installed in the lobby and other areas of the TDK Technical Center on March 23.

About PANECO® Textile Recycling Board

https://paneco.tokyo/

https://youtu.be/-Nu17nE8Dw0

As a part of its Sustainability Vision, TDK puts emphasis on protecting the global environment to help build a greener and thriving society. Additionally, Onward Corporate Design's Sustainability Policy aims to make each person's work, study, and material use ethical. This initiative came together as both companies could relate to the other's approach to sustainability.

For more information about TDK's sustainability efforts, please visit: https://www.tdk.com/ja/sustainability/index.html and for more information about Onward Corporate Design's sustainability, please visit: https://onward-cd.co.jp/sustainability/

Photos of the newly introduced office furniture

Old uniforms (left), shredded fabric from blue pants (middle), PANECO made from the fabric (right)

Made from PANECO textile recycling board, using more than 90% textile from old work uniforms

Chairs, tables, and partitions feature a shape based on the TDK corporate logo

Adopted a unique design, recycling the texture of the old work uniforms, including yellow from jackets, light blue from ladies' pants, and navy from men's pants

The design allows for freedom of use without restrictions, as each item can be used on its own or together with other items

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide. www.tdk.com

Onward Corporate Design puts smiles on its customers' faces through its designs by focusing on corporate and social issues with corporate uniforms and sales promotions and creating custom spaces.

The Onward Group has taken on corporate issues for more than 1,600 companies in the more than 60 years since its founding. Armed with this knowledge and manufacturing expertise, Onward Corporate Design will solve problems through the power of design through understanding the corporate cultures and environments of every industry and business.

