TDK announces appointment of New Chairman, New President & CEO

and change of Representative Director

February 22, 2022

TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Chairman, President & CEO and Representative Director.

1. Reason for the change

By shifting to a new management structure, TDK aims to achieve sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value.

2. Names and New Positions

As of April 1, 2022 Name New Position Present Position Shigenao Ishiguro Representative Director Representative Director Chairman President & CEO Noboru Saito President & CEO Senior Vice President

Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro will be appointed Chairman & Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.

Mr. Noboru Saito will be appointed Representative Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.

Mr. Makoto Sumita, incumbent Chairman & Director, will be Director on April 1, 2022.