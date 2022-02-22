Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TDK Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TDK : announces appointment of New Chairman, New President & CEO and change of Representative Director

02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TDK announces appointment of New Chairman, New President & CEO

and change of Representative Director

February 22, 2022

TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Chairman, President & CEO and Representative Director.

1. Reason for the change

By shifting to a new management structure, TDK aims to achieve sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value.

2. Names and New Positions

As of April 1, 2022

Name

New Position

Present Position

Shigenao Ishiguro

Representative Director

Representative Director

Chairman

President & CEO

Noboru Saito

President & CEO

Senior Vice President

Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro will be appointed Chairman & Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.

Mr. Noboru Saito will be appointed Representative Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.

Mr. Makoto Sumita, incumbent Chairman & Director, will be Director on April 1, 2022.

3. Curriculum vitae of the New President & CEO

Name

Noboru Saito

Date of Birth

September 10, 1966

Age

55

Summary of career

Number of shares held

Mar. 1989

Graduated Doshisha University, Faculty of Law

17,100

Apr. 1989

Entered TDK Corporation (hereinafter "the Company")

May 2006

President of TDK Electronics Europe GmbH

Jan. 2007

General Manager of the Europe Sales Division of the

Electronic Components Sales & Marketing Group of the

Company

Oct. 2009

Deputy General Manager of the Europe Sales Division of

the Electronic Components Sales & Marketing Group of

TDK-EPC Corporation

TDK Corporation

1 / 2

Jun. 2011 Corporate Officer of the Company

Deputy General Manager of the Electronic Components

Sales & Marketing Group of TDK-EPC Corporation

Oct. 2012 Deputy General Manager of the Electronic Components

Sales & Marketing Group of the Company

Apr. 2013 General Manager of the Electronic Components Sales &

Marketing Group of the Company

Jun. 2013 Senior Vice President of the Company (present post)

Apr. 2014 General Manager of the Electronic Components Sales &

Marketing Group of the Company

Apr. 2015 General Manager of the Corporate Strategy HQ of the

Company

Jun. 2015 Director of the Company (Jun. 2017 retired)

Apr. 2017 CEO of Sensor Systems Business Company of the

Company (present post)

Contact for media

Contact

Phone

Mail

Mr. Kazushige Atsumi TDK Corporation

+81 3 6778-1055

pr@jp.tdk.com

TDK Corporation

2 / 2

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TDK CORPORATION
02:21aTDK : announces appointment of New Chairman, New President & CEO and change of Representat..
PU
01:11aTDK : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
PU
02/17TDK : All Contents PDF （20.70MB）
PU
02/16PRESSURE SENSORS : TDK offers high-precision pressure transmitters with extremely low-prof..
PU
02/16Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains
RE
02/15Japanese shares track sharp gains on Wall Street; tech stocks shine
RE
02/15TDK introduces InvenSense Product Longevity Program
AQ
02/10TDK : recognized as Leader and awarded an A ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating ..
PU
02/09TDK : Ventures Invests in Green Hydrogen-Electrolysis Startup Verdagy
PU
02/08TDK : ICsense expands IC design activities, opens office in Ghent (Belgium)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TDK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 823 B 15 880 M 15 880 M
Net income 2022 117 B 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2022 238 B 2 070 M 2 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 804 B 15 711 M 15 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 129 284
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 760,00 JPY
Average target price 5 531,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning
Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION6.01%15 711
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.33%113 688
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.12%93 403
EATON CORPORATION PLC-11.26%61 129
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.22%55 105
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.59%50 973