TDK announces appointment of New Chairman, New President & CEO
and change of Representative Director
February 22, 2022
TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Chairman, President & CEO and Representative Director.
1. Reason for the change
By shifting to a new management structure, TDK aims to achieve sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value.
2. Names and New Positions
|
|
|
As of April 1, 2022
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Present Position
|
|
|
|
Shigenao Ishiguro
|
Representative Director
|
Representative Director
|
Chairman
|
President & CEO
|
|
Noboru Saito
|
President & CEO
|
Senior Vice President
|
|
|
Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro will be appointed Chairman & Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.
Mr. Noboru Saito will be appointed Representative Director by a resolution of the Board of Directors to be held after the 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 24, 2022.
Mr. Makoto Sumita, incumbent Chairman & Director, will be Director on April 1, 2022.
|
3. Curriculum vitae of the New President & CEO
|
|
Name
|
Noboru Saito
|
|
Date of Birth
|
September 10, 1966
|
|
Age
|
55
|
|
Summary of career
|
Number of shares held
|
Mar. 1989
|
Graduated Doshisha University, Faculty of Law
|
17,100
|
Apr. 1989
|
Entered TDK Corporation (hereinafter "the Company")
|
|
May 2006
|
President of TDK Electronics Europe GmbH
|
|
Jan. 2007
|
General Manager of the Europe Sales Division of the
|
|
|
Electronic Components Sales & Marketing Group of the
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Oct. 2009
|
Deputy General Manager of the Europe Sales Division of
|
|
|
the Electronic Components Sales & Marketing Group of
|
|
|
TDK-EPC Corporation
|
|
TDK Corporation
|
1 / 2
Jun. 2011 Corporate Officer of the Company
Deputy General Manager of the Electronic Components
Sales & Marketing Group of TDK-EPC Corporation
Oct. 2012 Deputy General Manager of the Electronic Components
Sales & Marketing Group of the Company
Apr. 2013 General Manager of the Electronic Components Sales &
Marketing Group of the Company
Jun. 2013 Senior Vice President of the Company (present post)
Apr. 2014 General Manager of the Electronic Components Sales &
Marketing Group of the Company
Apr. 2015 General Manager of the Corporate Strategy HQ of the
Company
Jun. 2015 Director of the Company (Jun. 2017 retired)
Apr. 2017 CEO of Sensor Systems Business Company of the
Company (present post)
Contact for media
|
Contact
|
Phone
|
Mail
|
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi TDK Corporation
|
+81 3 6778-1055
|
pr@jp.tdk.com
|
|
|