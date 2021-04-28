TDK : Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Corporate

Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

April 28, 2021

TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, hereinafter "the Company") announces that today its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2021, to approve the planned business alliance under which, Amperex Technology Limited (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, hereinafter "ATL"), that engages in the business of rechargeable battery will conclude a cross-licensing agreement and establish a joint venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (Fujian, China, hereinafter "CATL"), which manufactures and sell of EV battery, and to enter into a definitive agreement. Details are as follows.

Purpose of and Reasons for the Business Alliance and the Establishment of Joint Venture

While the Company's core business is the passive components business based on magnetic material technology, the Company has been earnestly developing businesses with the aim of enhancing its corporate value sustainably by capturing new market trends centered on Digital Transformation (DX) and Energy Transformation (EX) in recent years.

Above all, demand for rechargeable battery is expected to continue expanding as a key device in the evolution of EX in the current situation which requires the global dissemination of renewable energy and the improvement of energy efficiency.

In this environment, ATL, a subsidiary of the Company, plays the leading role in strengthening the small size rechargeable battery business for ICT devices such as smartphones, tablet PC and laptop. However, believing that it is necessary to strengthen the medium size rechargeable battery business such as Residential Energy Storage System (RESS) , Electric Motorcycles, and other industrial applications to ensure continued growth in the global market, the Company has decided to conclude the cross-licensing agreement and the business alliance between CATL and ATL, including the establishment of a joint venture with CATL, the world's largest EV battery business with significant achievements that manufactures and sells highly reliable products in the global market. Outline of the Establishment of Joint Venture and Business Alliance

ATL and CATL will establish and operate two joint ventures specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of the medium size rechargeable battery such as RESS and Electric Motorcycles, and other industrial applications by integrating their technologies and expertise in the battery business, where they excel.

In addition, the Company has been strengthening the business of products related to electronic components and power supplies such as DC-DC converter and On board charger for automotive application. The Company will also work to build a strategic collaborative relationship with CATL, including the provision of in-vehicle electronic components and power supplies, in which the Company excels, in power units for EV including CATL's rechargeable battery.