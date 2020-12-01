Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  TDK Corporation    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Temperature sensors: TDK announces new chip NTC thermistors for conductive adhesion mounting

12/01/2020 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces the development of new chip NTC thermistors designed for conductive adhesion mounting, expanding TDK's NTCSP series product lineup. The chip NTC thermistors are used for temperature sensing and compensation, measuring without direct contact in automotive applications including ABS, inside the transmission or engine, and more. The new NTCSP series part numbers are available in 10 kΩ, 47 kΩ, and 100 kΩ types with dimensions of 1.0 × 0.5 mm and 1.6 × 0.8 mm.

Responding to the need for diversified mounting methods, the new chip NTC thermistors product adopts AgPd termination, which enables conductive adhesion mounting. They are optimally suited for applications where soldering is difficult.

With its wide operating temperature range, from -55℃ to 150℃, the NTCSP series can be applied in various temperature measurement and compensation roles in low to high temperature ranges. They are highly reliable, certified by AEC-Q200, the global automotive standard for passive components.

TDK continuously aims to expand the lineup of NTCSP series products by increasing the number of chip sizes and thermistor characteristics, and widening operating temperature ranges to meet diverse application needs.

Glossary

  • AEC-Q200: certification for passive components regarding the reliability of automotive electronic components standardized by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC).
  • AgPd: Silver palladium alloy

Main applications

  • For temperature measurement and compensation applications occurring in wide temperature ranges
  • Applications where solder connections are difficult in the mounting process
  • Automotive applications (ABS, transmissions, engines, etc.)
  • Air conditioner IPMs (Power MOS-FET)

Main features and benefits

  • Enables conductive adhesion mounting
  • Capable of operating in a wide temperature range from -55℃ to 150℃
  • Highly reliable AEC-Q200 certified product

Key data

External dimensions
[mm] 		Type Resistance
(25℃)
[kΩ] 		Resistance tolerance
[%] 		B constant
(B25/50)
[K] 		B constant
(B25/85)
[K] 		B constant tolerance
[%]
1.0 x 0.5 x 0.5
(EIA0402) 		NTCSP103JF103FT1S 10 1 3380 3435 1
NTCSP104BF473FT1SX 47 1 4050 4114 1
NTCSP104KF104FT1S 100 1 4419 4485 1
1.6 x 0.8 x 0.8
(EIA0603) 		NTCSP163JF103FT1S 10 1 3380 3435 1
NTCSP164BF473FT1SX 47 1 4050 4114 1
NTCSP164KF104FT1S 100 1 4419 4485 1

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately 'Attracting Tomorrow.' It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TDK CORPORATION
03:09aTEMPERATURE SENSORS : TDK announces new chip NTC thermistors for conductive adhe..
PU
11/12TDK : TFTC Announcement concerning HDD Suspension Business
PU
11/04TDK : Launches Trusted Positioning as Independent Software Business
PU
10/30TDK CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
10/30TDK CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
10/26Japanese shares end lower on caution over earnings
RE
10/25Nikkei holds steady on caution ahead of earnings
RE
10/15TDK : Ventures invests in Agility Robotics to accelerate deployment of humanoid ..
PU
10/15THERMOFUSE® VARISTORS : TDK releases new series of varistors for overvoltage pro..
PU
10/14Nikkei recoups losses but stalled vaccine trials, stimulus talks weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 374 B 13 165 M 13 165 M
Net income 2021 80 244 M 769 M 769 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 1 151 M 1 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 859 B 17 820 M 17 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 107 138
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14 650,00 JPY
Last Close Price 14 720,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenao Ishiguro President, CEO & Representative Director
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Seiji Osaka Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDK CORPORATION16.30%17 820
KEYENCE CORPORATION36.92%124 833
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE27.49%75 179
NIDEC CORPORATION68.61%74 189
EATON CORPORATION PLC28.70%48 797
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.49%46 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ