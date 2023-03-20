TE Connectivity : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 16, 2023

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Switzerland 98-0518048 (Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification Number)

001-33260

(Commission File Number)

Mühlenstrasse 26, CH-8200Schaffhausen

Switzerland

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)

+41(0)52633 66 61

(Registrant's telephone number, including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, Par Value CHF 0.57 TEL New York Stock Exchange

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As previously reported, at the annual general meeting of TE Connectivity Ltd. (the "Company") held on March 15, 2023 ("AGM"), the Company's shareholders approved the cancellation of 8,360,500 shares purchased by the Company under its share repurchase program during the period beginning September 25, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 and the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to effect the resulting share capital reduction by CHF 4,765,485.00 to CHF 183,808,060.17.

At the AGM, shareholders of the Company also approved an amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association to approve the capital band for a period ending one year after the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The amendments to the Company's Articles of Association reflecting the share capital reduction and capital band became effective on March 16, 2023 upon registration with the Commercial Registry.

A copy of the Company's amended and restated Articles of Association is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No. Description 3.1 Articles of Association of TE Connectivity Ltd., as amended and restated 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

