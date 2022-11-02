TE Connectivity Down Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is currently at $114.94, down $8.50 or 6.89%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 21, 2022, when it closed at $114.89

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.36%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 28.76% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.34%

--Down 30.78% from its all-time closing high of $166.05 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 25.10% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 3, 2021), when it closed at $153.46

--Up 6.9% from its 52-week closing low of $107.52 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $113.02; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $110.41

--Down 8.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.68%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:00:12 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1318ET