    TEL   CH0102993182

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

(TEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-11-02 pm EDT
115.36 USD   -6.55%
08:30aTranscript : TE Connectivity Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
08:04aTe Connectivity : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27aTE Connectivity Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Advance; Company Sets Fiscal Q1 Outlook
MT
TE Connectivity Down Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is currently at $114.94, down $8.50 or 6.89%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 21, 2022, when it closed at $114.89

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.36%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 28.76% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.34%

--Down 30.78% from its all-time closing high of $166.05 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 25.10% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 3, 2021), when it closed at $153.46

--Down 30.78% from its 52-week closing high of $166.05 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 6.9% from its 52-week closing low of $107.52 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $113.02; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $110.41

--Down 8.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.68%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 1:00:12 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1318ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 133 M - -
Net income 2022 2 307 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 39 481 M 39 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 89 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Terrence R. Curtin Executive VP & President-Industrial Solutions
Heath A. Mitts Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Thomas J. Lynch Chairman
Joseph F. Eckroth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Phil Gilchrist Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-23.49%39 481
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-21.54%30 551
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-23.97%8 214
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-24.57%5 423
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-6.78%4 870
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-0.16%4 488