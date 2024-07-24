TE Connectivity
Third Quarter
2024 Earnings
July 24, 2024
EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS
Earnings Highlights
8% Adjusted EPS growth Y/Y in Q3 driven by Adjusted Operating Margin expansion of 200bps
- Q3 Sales in line with guidance at $4B
- Down 1% reported and up 2% on an organic basis Y/Y
- Orders of $4.1B, up Y/Y and sequentially driven by momentum in Artificial Intelligence programs
- Adjusted Operating Margins of 19.3%, up 200bps Y/Y, driven by strong operational performance
- Adjusted EPS above guidance at $1.91, up 8% Y/Y and a quarterly record
- Adjusted EPS results include $0.18 of FX and Tax headwinds Y/Y
- Record YTD Free Cash Flow generation of ~$2.0B, up 36% Y/Y, with $1.8B returned to shareholders
Q4 Guidance
- Expect Q4 Sales of ~$4.0B with Adjusted EPS of ~$1.94, up 9% Y/Y
- Expect strong Y/Y margin expansion in the Transportation and Communications segments
- FX unfavorably impacting Sales by ~$60M Y/Y; FX and tax headwinds impacting EPS by $0.10 Y/Y
- For the full year, Q4 guidance implies fiscal 2024 Adjusted EPS growth of 12% Y/Y on flat organic Sales
3
Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations
Segment Orders Summary
($ in millions)
Reported
FY23
FY24
FY24
Q3 Growth
Q3
Q2
Q3
Y/Y
Q/Q
Transportation
2,374
2,288
2,194
(8)%
(4)%
Industrial
1,183
1,197
1,139
(4)%
(5)%
Communications
407
526
799
96%
52%
Total TE
3,964
4,011
4,132
4%
3%
Book to Bill
0.99
1.01
1.04
- Transportation benefiting from continued strong backlog position in Auto; sequential order declines primarily driven by the Commercial Transportation and Sensor end markets
- Industrial orders patterns include ongoing destocking in Industrial Equipment end markets
- Communications record orders driven by strong position in Artificial Intelligence programs with multiple customers
Sequential orders growth of 3% with a book to bill of 1.04
4
- Automotive
Organic growth in China partially offset by declines in North America & Europe. Performance driven by our leading global position in EV/HEV along with electronification trends
- Commercial Transportation Organic declines driven primarily by weakness in Europe
-
Sensors
Organic decline driven by weakness in industrial applications and product exits
Transportation Solutions
$ in Millions
Q3 SALES
Reported
Down 4%
$2,433$2,330
Organic
Flat
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
Margin expansion driven
by continued strong
21.0%
execution on operational
18.6%
levers
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
23.5%
26.7%
Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Y/Y Growth
Reported
Organic
Rates
Automotive
$1,727
(1)%
4%
Commercial
363
(10)%
(8)%
Transportation
Sensors
240
(15)%
(13)%
Transportation
$2,330
(4)%
0%
Solutions
Delivered 240bps of margin expansion despite 1% decline in auto production
5
Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.
- Industrial Equipment Decline driven by continued impact of destocking in our customers' supply chain
-
AD&M
Organic growth reflects ongoing market improvement in Commercial Aerospace and Defense
- Energy
Organic growth driven by strength in the Americas and Europe; continue to see strong momentum in renewable applications
- Medical
Organic growth driven by increases in interventional procedures
Industrial Solutions
$ in Millions
Q3 SALES
Reported
Down 1%
$1,141
$1,133
Organic
Down 2%
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
Margins as expected
at current volume
15.8%
15.1%
levels and business mix
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.7%
19.9%
Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Y/Y Growth
Reported
Organic
Rates
Industrial
$353
(17)%
(24)%
Equipment
Aerospace,
Defense and
345
18%
19%
Marine
Energy
226
(2)%
3%
Medical
209
7%
7%
Industrial
$1,133
(1)%
(2)%
Solutions
Continued momentum in AD&M,
Energy, and Medical
6
Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.
-
Data & Devices
Strong Y/Y growth driven primarily by momentum in AI applications
- Appliances
Organic growth driven by the Americas and China
Communications Solutions
$ in Millions
Q3 SALES
Reported
Up 22%
Organic
$424
$516
Up 24%
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
~600 bps of margin
20.3%
expansion driven
14.2%
by higher volume and
strong operational
performance
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.8%
24.6%
Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Y/Y Growth Rates
Reported
Organic
Data & Devices
$329
31%
32%
Appliances
187
9%
12%
Communications
$516
22%
24%
Solutions
Expect continued growth driven by accelerating momentum in Artificial Intelligence programs
7
Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.
Q3 Financial Summary
8
($ in Millions, except per share amounts)
Q3 FY23
Q3 FY24
Net Sales
$
3,998
$
3,979
Operating Income
$
630
$
755
Operating Margin
15.8%
19.0%
Acquisition-Related Charges
9
5
Restructuring & Other Charges, Net
53
6
Adjusted Operating Income
$
692
$
766
Adjusted Operating Margin
17.3%
19.3%
Earnings Per Share*
$
1.67
$
1.86
Acquisition-Related Charges
0.02
0.02
Restructuring & Other Charges, Net
0.08
0.03
Adjusted EPS
$
1.77
$
1.91
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
18.2%
23.1%
*Represents Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.
Q3 Financial Performance
SALES
$ in Billions
$4.0$4.0
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
ADJUSTED EPS
$1.77$1.91
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Organic
sales up 2%
Up 8% Y/Y
driven by
margin
expansion
ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
17.3%19.3%
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
FREE CASH FLOW
$ in Millions
$1,980
$1,459
YTD 2023
YTD 2024
200bps of
margin
expansion
Up 36%
Y/Y
Strong Margin and EPS expansion with record YTD Free Cash Flow performance
9
Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.
Additional Information
EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TE Connectivity Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 10:26:29 UTC.