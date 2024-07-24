TE Connectivity

Third Quarter

2024 Earnings

July 24, 2024

EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS

Earnings Highlights

8% Adjusted EPS growth Y/Y in Q3 driven by Adjusted Operating Margin expansion of 200bps

  • Q3 Sales in line with guidance at $4B
    • Down 1% reported and up 2% on an organic basis Y/Y
  • Orders of $4.1B, up Y/Y and sequentially driven by momentum in Artificial Intelligence programs
  • Adjusted Operating Margins of 19.3%, up 200bps Y/Y, driven by strong operational performance
  • Adjusted EPS above guidance at $1.91, up 8% Y/Y and a quarterly record
    • Adjusted EPS results include $0.18 of FX and Tax headwinds Y/Y
  • Record YTD Free Cash Flow generation of ~$2.0B, up 36% Y/Y, with $1.8B returned to shareholders

Q4 Guidance

  • Expect Q4 Sales of ~$4.0B with Adjusted EPS of ~$1.94, up 9% Y/Y
    • Expect strong Y/Y margin expansion in the Transportation and Communications segments
    • FX unfavorably impacting Sales by ~$60M Y/Y; FX and tax headwinds impacting EPS by $0.10 Y/Y
  • For the full year, Q4 guidance implies fiscal 2024 Adjusted EPS growth of 12% Y/Y on flat organic Sales

3

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations

Segment Orders Summary

($ in millions)

Reported

FY23

FY24

FY24

Q3 Growth

Q3

Q2

Q3

Y/Y

Q/Q

Transportation

2,374

2,288

2,194

(8)%

(4)%

Industrial

1,183

1,197

1,139

(4)%

(5)%

Communications

407

526

799

96%

52%

Total TE

3,964

4,011

4,132

4%

3%

Book to Bill

0.99

1.01

1.04

  • Transportation benefiting from continued strong backlog position in Auto; sequential order declines primarily driven by the Commercial Transportation and Sensor end markets
  • Industrial orders patterns include ongoing destocking in Industrial Equipment end markets
  • Communications record orders driven by strong position in Artificial Intelligence programs with multiple customers

Sequential orders growth of 3% with a book to bill of 1.04

4

  • Automotive
    Organic growth in China partially offset by declines in North America & Europe. Performance driven by our leading global position in EV/HEV along with electronification trends
  • Commercial Transportation Organic declines driven primarily by weakness in Europe
  • Sensors
    Organic decline driven by weakness in industrial applications and product exits

Transportation Solutions

$ in Millions

Q3 SALES

Reported

Down 4%

$2,433$2,330

Organic

Flat

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Margin expansion driven

by continued strong

21.0%

execution on operational

18.6%

levers

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23.5%

26.7%

Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Y/Y Growth

Reported

Organic

Rates

Automotive

$1,727

(1)%

4%

Commercial

363

(10)%

(8)%

Transportation

Sensors

240

(15)%

(13)%

Transportation

$2,330

(4)%

0%

Solutions

Delivered 240bps of margin expansion despite 1% decline in auto production

5

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.

  • Industrial Equipment Decline driven by continued impact of destocking in our customers' supply chain
  • AD&M
    Organic growth reflects ongoing market improvement in Commercial Aerospace and Defense
  • Energy
    Organic growth driven by strength in the Americas and Europe; continue to see strong momentum in renewable applications
  • Medical
    Organic growth driven by increases in interventional procedures

Industrial Solutions

$ in Millions

Q3 SALES

Reported

Down 1%

$1,141

$1,133

Organic

Down 2%

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Margins as expected

at current volume

15.8%

15.1%

levels and business mix

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

20.7%

19.9%

Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Y/Y Growth

Reported

Organic

Rates

Industrial

$353

(17)%

(24)%

Equipment

Aerospace,

Defense and

345

18%

19%

Marine

Energy

226

(2)%

3%

Medical

209

7%

7%

Industrial

$1,133

(1)%

(2)%

Solutions

Continued momentum in AD&M,

Energy, and Medical

6

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.

  • Data & Devices
    Strong Y/Y growth driven primarily by momentum in AI applications
  • Appliances
    Organic growth driven by the Americas and China

Communications Solutions

$ in Millions

Q3 SALES

Reported

Up 22%

Organic

$424

$516

Up 24%

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

~600 bps of margin

20.3%

expansion driven

14.2%

by higher volume and

strong operational

performance

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

19.8%

24.6%

Q3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Y/Y Growth Rates

Reported

Organic

Data & Devices

$329

31%

32%

Appliances

187

9%

12%

Communications

$516

22%

24%

Solutions

Expect continued growth driven by accelerating momentum in Artificial Intelligence programs

7

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.

Q3 Financial Summary

8

($ in Millions, except per share amounts)

Q3 FY23

Q3 FY24

Net Sales

$

3,998

$

3,979

Operating Income

$

630

$

755

Operating Margin

15.8%

19.0%

Acquisition-Related Charges

9

5

Restructuring & Other Charges, Net

53

6

Adjusted Operating Income

$

692

$

766

Adjusted Operating Margin

17.3%

19.3%

Earnings Per Share*

$

1.67

$

1.86

Acquisition-Related Charges

0.02

0.02

Restructuring & Other Charges, Net

0.08

0.03

Adjusted EPS

$

1.77

$

1.91

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

18.2%

23.1%

*Represents Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.

Q3 Financial Performance

SALES

$ in Billions

$4.0$4.0

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

ADJUSTED EPS

$1.77$1.91

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Organic

sales up 2%

Up 8% Y/Y

driven by

margin

expansion

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

17.3%19.3%

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

FREE CASH FLOW

$ in Millions

$1,980

$1,459

YTD 2023

YTD 2024

200bps of

margin

expansion

Up 36%

Y/Y

Strong Margin and EPS expansion with record YTD Free Cash Flow performance

9

Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations.

Additional Information

EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TE Connectivity Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 10:26:29 UTC.