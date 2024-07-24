TE Connectivity Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-precision connectivity solutions, sensors and electronic components. Net sales break down by market as follows: - transportation (59.8%); - industry (28.4%): including the electrical, medical, aerospace and defense and machinery manufacturing industries; - telecommunications (11.8%). As of September 29, 2023, the group had 104 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.7%), Asia/Pacific (32.2%) and America (29.1%).