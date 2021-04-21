Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   CH0102993182

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

(TEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TE Connectivity : Q2 2021 TE Connectivity Ltd. Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TE Connectivity

Second Quarter

2021 Earnings

April 21, 2021

EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS

Forward-Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID- 19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Where we have used non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided, along with a disclosure on the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measure, in this presentation.

2

Earnings Highlights

Strong Q2 results above guidance with double digit Sales growth and Record Adjusted EPS

  • Sales of $3.7B, up 17% on a reported basis and 11% organically Y/Y
    • Transportation up 15% organically Y/Y, with double-digit growth in all businesses
    • Industrial down 4% organically Y/Y, driven by weakness in Comm Air as expected
    • Communications up 29% organically Y/Y, with double-digit growth in both businesses
  • Orders of $4.6B, up 36% Y/Y. Book to bill of 1.22
  • Adjusted Operating Margins up 80bps Y/Y to 17%
  • Record quarterly Adjusted EPS of $1.57, up 22% Y/Y driven by operational performance
  • Q2 Free Cash Flow of $477M with ~$340M returned to shareholders
    • Year to date free cash flow of ~$1B, a record for the first half

Q3 Guidance reflecting significant Y/Y growth and similar performance to Q2

  • Q3 sales and Adjusted EPS expected to be similar to Q2 levels
    • Sales of ~$3.7B compared to $2.5B in prior year
    • Adjusted EPS of ~$1.57 versus $0.59 in prior year

3

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Operating Margin and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations

Segment Orders Summary

($ in millions)

Reported

FY20

FY21

FY21

Q2 Growth

Q2

Q1

Q2

Y/Y

Q/Q

Transportation

1,849

2,537

2,766

50%

9%

Industrial

1,051

956

1,126

7%

18%

Communications

467

556

678

45%

22%

Total TE

3,367

4,049

4,570

36%

13%

Book to Bill

1.05

1.15

1.22

  • Transportation and Communications orders strength reflecting market growth in all regions and supply chain replenishment
  • Industrial Y/Y growth driven by increases in Industrial Equipment, with stabilization in Commercial Aerospace and Medical

Orders Reflect Ongoing Economic Recovery and Supply Chain Replenishment

4

Transportation Solutions

$ in Millions

Q2 Sales

Reported

Up 23%

$2,287

Organic

$1,857

Up 15%

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted Operating

18.1%

17.3%

Margin expansion on

higher volumes

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23.6%

23.7%

Q2 Business Performance

Y/Y Growth Rates

Reported

Organic

Automotive

$1,630

19%

14%

Commercial

382

30%

25%

Transportation

Sensors

275

39%

13%

Transportation

$2,287

23%

15%

Solutions

  • Automotive organic sales growth of 14% with growth in all regions, YTD content outperformance as expected
  • Commercial Transportation organic growth driven by market growth and content gains due to stricter emissions standards
  • Sensors organic growth in all markets; 39% reported growth includes the First Sensor acquisition

5

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline), Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures: see Appendix for descriptions and reconciliations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TE Connectivity Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
06:24aTE CONNECTIVITY  : Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
06:12aTE CONNECTIVITY  : Q2 2021 TE Connectivity Ltd. Earnings Conference Call
PU
06:02aTE CONNECTIVITY  : Earnings Flash (TEL) TE CONNECTIVITY Posts Q2 Revenue $3.74B,..
MT
06:02aTE CONNECTIVITY  : Earnings Flash (TEL) TE CONNECTIVITY Posts Q2 EPS $1.57, vs. ..
MT
06:01aTE CONNECTIVITY  : announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2021
PR
04/19TE CONNECTIVITY  : Cowen Downgrades TE Connectivity to Market Perform From Outpe..
MT
04/19DGAP-ADHOC : Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First S..
DJ
04/01TE CONNECTIVITY  : RBC Capital Adjusts TE Connectivity's Price Target to $149 Fr..
MT
03/31TE CONNECTIVITY  : to report second quarter financial results on April 21, 2021
PR
03/11TE CONNECTIVITY  : announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 011 M - -
Net income 2021 1 765 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 42 481 M 42 481 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
Duration : Period :
TE Connectivity Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 139,83 $
Last Close Price 128,39 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terrence R. Curtin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heath A. Mitts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Lynch Chairman
Joseph F. Eckroth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Phil Gilchrist Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.6.05%42 481
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.02%52 927
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.17.17%8 343
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.5.48%5 920
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.10.48%5 800
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.43%5 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ