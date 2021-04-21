TE Connectivity : Q2 2021 TE Connectivity Ltd. Earnings Conference Call
04/21/2021 | 06:12am EDT
TE Connectivity
Second Quarter
2021 Earnings
April 21, 2021
Earnings Highlights
Strong Q2 results above guidance with double digit Sales growth and Record Adjusted EPS
Sales of $3.7B, up 17% on a reported basis and 11% organically Y/Y
Transportation up 15% organically Y/Y, with double-digit growth in all businesses
Industrial down 4% organically Y/Y, driven by weakness in Comm Air as expected
Communications up 29% organically Y/Y, with double-digit growth in both businesses
Orders of $4.6B, up 36% Y/Y. Book to bill of 1.22
Adjusted Operating Margins up 80bps Y/Y to 17%
Record quarterly Adjusted EPS of $1.57, up 22% Y/Y driven by operational performance
Q2 Free Cash Flow of $477M with ~$340M returned to shareholders
Year to date free cash flow of ~$1B, a record for the first half
Q3 Guidance reflecting significant Y/Y growth and similar performance to Q2
Q3 sales and Adjusted EPS expected to be similar to Q2 levels
Sales of ~$3.7B compared to $2.5B in prior year
Adjusted EPS of ~$1.57 versus $0.59 in prior year
Segment Orders Summary
($ in millions)
Reported
FY20
FY21
FY21
Q2 Growth
Q2
Q1
Q2
Y/Y
Q/Q
Transportation
1,849
2,537
2,766
50%
9%
Industrial
1,051
956
1,126
7%
18%
Communications
467
556
678
45%
22%
Total TE
3,367
4,049
4,570
36%
13%
Book to Bill
1.05
1.15
1.22
Transportation and Communications orders strength reflecting market growth in all regions and supply chain replenishment
Industrial Y/Y growth driven by increases in Industrial Equipment, with stabilization in Commercial Aerospace and Medical
Orders Reflect Ongoing Economic Recovery and Supply Chain Replenishment
Transportation Solutions
$ in Millions
Q2 Sales
Reported
Up 23%
$2,287
Organic
$1,857
Up 15%
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
Q2 Adjusted Operating Margin
Adjusted Operating
18.1%
17.3%
Margin expansion on
higher volumes
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
23.6%
23.7%
Q2 Business Performance
Y/Y Growth Rates
Reported
Organic
Automotive
$1,630
19%
14%
Commercial
382
30%
25%
Transportation
Sensors
275
39%
13%
Transportation
$2,287
23%
15%
Solutions
Automotive organic sales growth of 14% with growth in all regions, YTD content outperformance as expected
Commercial Transportation organic growth driven by market growth and content gains due to stricter emissions standards
Sensors organic growth in all markets; 39% reported growth includes the First Sensor acquisition
