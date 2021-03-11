TE Connectivity : announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2021 Annual General Meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 10, 2021, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.00 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.50, as follows:
TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year
Payment Date
Record Date
3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021
June 4, 2021
May 21, 2021
4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021
September 3, 2021
August 20, 2021
1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022
December 3, 2021
November 19, 2021
2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022
March 4, 2022
February 18, 2022
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
