TE Connectivity Ltd.    TEL

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

(TEL)
TE Connectivity : announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2021 Annual General Meeting

03/11/2021 | 08:41am EST
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 10, 2021, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.00 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.50, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year

Payment Date

Record Date

3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021

June 4, 2021

May 21, 2021

4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021

September 3, 2021

August 20, 2021

1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022

December 3, 2021

November 19, 2021

2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022

March 4, 2022

February 18, 2022

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-approval-of-quarterly-dividends-by-shareholders-at-2021-annual-general-meeting-301245440.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
