TE Connectivity's board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $2.36 per share

12/09/2022 | 06:02am EST
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) ("TE Connectivity") announced today that its Board of Directors approved a recommendation to increase the company's quarterly dividend from $0.56 to $0.59 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2023, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company's dividend from the annual rate of $2.24 per share to $2.36 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 15, 2023.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivitys-board-approves-recommendation-to-raise-annualized-dividend-to-2-36-per-share-301698946.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
