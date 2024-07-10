SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 before trading begins on July 24, 2024. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com

By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 715-9871 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 307-1963

A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 24, 2024 .

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

