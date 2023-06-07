Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Canadian Securities Exchange
  Teako Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TMIN   CA8724011041

TEAKO MINERALS CORP.

(TMIN)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:34:55 2023-06-07 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   -15.00%
Teako Minerals Completes Acquisition of Teako Copper-Gold Project and Issues Two Million Shares

06/07/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has accelerated and issued the remaining two (2) million shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to Teako Gold Corp. ("TGC") on June 5, 2023, as negotiated by the parties in the transaction of acquiring TGC's project portfolio (see news release dated January 12, 2023). This share issuance completes all commitments in the transaction.

The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects in Canada and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF TEAKO MINERALS CORP.

"Sven Gollan"
CEO
T: +43 5522 500429

email sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169158


© Newsfilecorp 2023
