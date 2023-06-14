Teako Minerals Corp. Adds Nominees Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead to the AGM Directors Slate, and Establishes Teako Norway

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce nominees Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead as directors to the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on July 6, 2023. The total number of directors to be voted in at the AGM is six (6). The slate includes current directors: Scott Young; Robert Cameron, P.Geo.; Jennifer Shaigec; and Jerker Tuominen, along with new director nominees Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo.

Philip Gunst brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Teako as a seasoned management consultant and investor in the mining sector. With a background in International Business from Copenhagen Business School, Philip has been actively involved in the mining industry, focusing on Canadian listed companies for the past five years. He has also provided investment advisory services to family offices and wealthy individuals, leveraging his extensive knowledge in the mining sector.

Philip's professional accomplishments include supporting listed companies with communications and investor relations efforts, underscoring his ability to communicate effectively and engage with various stakeholders. Furthermore, his participation in Denmark's largest finance-focused radio program, Millionærklubben, has provided him a platform to share insights and build a strong following within the investment community.

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo. is currently the Company's VP Exploration Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Teako's board of directors. Kristian Whitehead has over 20 years of exploration and mining experience in senior geological roles throughout the Americas, including Yukon, British Columbia, Alaska, Guyana, Mexico, and Brazil. Kristian is currently the VP of Exploration and cofounder for Teako Minerals Corp., formerly 1111 Exploration Corp. He has worked in leading geological positions with companies such as Eureka Resources, Levon Resources Ltd., Kootenay Silver Inc., Fortunate Sun Mining Ltd., Hunter Dickinson/Taseko Mines, Fire River Gold Corp., Stratagold Corp., and Hawthorne Gold Corp. He is also a director of CMC Metals Ltd., and VP Exploration and director of private company Aeonian Resources Ltd. Kristian is also the founder and owner of Infiniti Drilling Corporation, which previously provided remote fly diamond drilling services and currently provides Professional and QP geological exploration and mining support consulting services to the industry.

Sven Gollan, CEO, comments, "We are delighted to have Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead join our board. Their extensive expertise and experience will be instrumental in propelling Teako Minerals Corp. forward, fostering growth and enhancing shareholder value. The inclusion of Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead fortifies our board of directors, significantly enriching our strategic capabilities. With Philip's distinguished reputation in financial markets and with his work as a corporate consultant, he brings a fresh and strategic perspective that will be instrumental in our plans to extend our operations into Scandinavia. Meanwhile, Kristian brings valuable insight into Canadian markets and a deep understanding of our projects as a geologist. As Teako enters the next stage of development and growth, we are eager to integrate their insights and contributions to our journey."

Teako Norway

Following the establishment of our Finnish subsidiary (see news release dated April 25, 2023) that is to be used in acquiring and exploring mineral properties, a Norwegian subsidiary has now also been established.

The Company is presently exploring promising mineral properties in Finland and Norway. This strategic venture is part of our broader business plan to extend our reach into the vibrant Scandinavian markets, further strengthening our growth trajectory.

Country Managers

To guide this expansion into new jurisdictions, the Company has internally designated three Country Managers within our team. Jerker Touminen will lead our future Finnish operations, Sven Gollan has been appointed to oversee the Norwegian business, and Kristian Whitehead has been entrusted with the management of our Canadian portfolio."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects in Canada and Northern Europe, as well as advancing technological features in exploration with innovative partner companies.

