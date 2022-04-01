Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEAMG   TH8601010003

TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TEAMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public : List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria

04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:45:25
Headline
List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria
Symbol
TEAMG
Source
SET
Full Detailed News 
                List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria

Level 1 : Cash Balance
Security    Symbol    Start date    End date
DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BAIDU, INC. (9888) ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A    BIDU28C2209A    04-April-2022    08-April-2022
Warrant of SUCCESSMORE BEING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1    SCM-W1    04-April-2022    13-May-2022
TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    TEAMG    04-April-2022    22-April-2022
TONG HUA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    TH    04-April-2022    13-May-2022
Extended Period
-    -    -    -

Level 2 : Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security    Symbol    Start date    End date
-    -    -    -
Extended Period
-    -    -    -

Level 3 : Prohibit Net settlement, Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security    Symbol    Start date    End date
-    -    -    -
Extended Period
-    -    -    -


Remark:
When a common stock has triggered the Market Surveillance measures, securities of a listed company and securities with common stock as underlying assets (excluding DW) are also subject to the same
measures which are as follows:
1. Cash balance means each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading.
2. Excluded from credit limit means the member must not use the security as collateral in the calculation of the customer's credit line in all types of account.
3. Prohibit Net Settlement means the member must not offset the trading value of buy amount and sell amount of a certain security on a given day. (The amount received from sale of the particular
security will be credited back on the following day.)

Please note that the main factors used as criteria for the restricted securities above are the turnover ratio, the trading value and the price not corresponding with the fundamental factors such as
P/E ratio, etc.
____________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:36pTEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : List of securities which fulfilled the market surve..
PU
11:44aTEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : Trading Alert List Information
PU
03/28TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : Disclosure of Invitation Notice for the 2022 Annual..
PU
03/21TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : Newly signed projects in January-March 2022
PU
03/03TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : Resolutions of Board of Directors Meeting regarding..
PU
02/23TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANA : Resolutions of Board of Directors' Meeting regardin..
PU
02/23Team Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend P..
CI
02/23TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Resu..
CI
2021TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Resu..
CI
2021TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited Sets Up a Joint Ventu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 903 M 57,2 M 43,5 M
Net income 2022 143 M 4,30 M 3,27 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 3 910 M 118 M 89,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,75 THB
Average target price 3,80 THB
Spread / Average Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chawalit Chantararat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Penpilai Phonchaipanich Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Sanit Rangnoi Chairman
Wichien Sirisoonthorn Independent Director
Suvimol Chrityakierne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED89.14%118
SWECO AB (PUBL)-19.51%5 248
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-3.49%2 059
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED25.66%1 677
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD-22.96%1 189
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-5.61%1 013