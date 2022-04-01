TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public : List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria
04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:45:25
Headline
List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria
Symbol
TEAMG
Source
SET
List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria
Level 1 : Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BAIDU, INC. (9888) ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A BIDU28C2209A 04-April-2022 08-April-2022
Warrant of SUCCESSMORE BEING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 SCM-W1 04-April-2022 13-May-2022
TEAM CONSULTING ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED TEAMG 04-April-2022 22-April-2022
TONG HUA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED TH 04-April-2022 13-May-2022
Extended Period
- - - -
Level 2 : Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
- - - -
Extended Period
- - - -
Level 3 : Prohibit Net settlement, Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
- - - -
Extended Period
- - - -
Remark:
When a common stock has triggered the Market Surveillance measures, securities of a listed company and securities with common stock as underlying assets (excluding DW) are also subject to the same
measures which are as follows:
1. Cash balance means each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading.
2. Excluded from credit limit means the member must not use the security as collateral in the calculation of the customer's credit line in all types of account.
3. Prohibit Net Settlement means the member must not offset the trading value of buy amount and sell amount of a certain security on a given day. (The amount received from sale of the particular
security will be credited back on the following day.)
Please note that the main factors used as criteria for the restricted securities above are the turnover ratio, the trading value and the price not corresponding with the fundamental factors such as
P/E ratio, etc.
____________________________________________________________________
