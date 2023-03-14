TEAM : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations - Form 8-K

TEAM, INC.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

On August 14, 2022, Team, Inc. (the "Company") entered into that certain Equity Purchase Agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer"), pursuant to which Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, TQ Acquisition, Inc., a Texas corporation ("TQ Acquisition") (the "Transaction"). On November 1, 2022 and in accordance with the Sale Agreement, the Company completed the Transaction.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations of the Company is derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations and accompanying notes reflect the impact of the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations has been presented for the informational purposes only and is not indicative of any future results of operations or the results that might have occurred if the Transaction had actually been completed on the indicated dates. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations is based on management's estimate of the effects on the financial statements of the Transaction. Pro forma adjustments are based on currently available information, historical results and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable and described in the accompanying notes.