TEAM, INC.

(TISI)
Team, Inc. : To Participate In Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference

03/16/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. 

Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-inc-to-participate-in-scotia-howard-weil-49th-annual-energy-conference-301248655.html

SOURCE Team, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
