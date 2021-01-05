Log in
Team, Inc. : to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference

01/05/2021 | 05:01pm EST
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. 

Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at approximately 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) and will host virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

