May 13, 2024 at 05:26 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Team Internet Group PLC on Monday announced "substantial growth" in profit following the release of unaudited first quarter 2024 results.

The London-based internet services company said during the three months ended March 31, pretax profit rose 65% to USD7.1 million from USD4.3 million the year prior.

Revenue increased marginally to USD195.9 million from USD194.9 million.

"The directors remain confident in the group's strategic investments in product innovation, vertical integration, and international expansion....Given these strong foundations, the directors are confident that the group will meet market expectations for the full year," said Team Internet.

Revenue for the year as a whole is forecast to improve from USD836.9 million reported in 2023, landing within the range of USD857 million to USD910 million.

Team Internet shares were down 0.3% to 152.69 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.