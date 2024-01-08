Team Internet Group PLC, formerly CentralNic Group Plc, is a United Kingdom-based Internet solutions company, which operates in two markets. The Company develops its own software platforms for the global distribution of domain names. The Company offers a full-service suite of Online Marketing and Online Presence solutions. It enables its customers to cut through the digital noise and connect to products and services. Its Online Marketing solutions utilize advanced AI and machine learning to create consumer journeys that convert general interest media users into high-conviction online customers. Its Online Presence solutions offer domain and related Web services, merging technical to serve a global customer base of end users and suppliers. Its suite of products is powered by its online marketing and advertising tools, which allow its clients to monetize domains, optimize their digital marketing and connect.

Sector Internet Services