Team Internet Group PLC on Monday - London-based internet services holding company that develops and manages online marketplaces - Says had "record performance" in the fourth quarter of 2023. Continues to trade at least in line with market expectations. Adds it is set to release its trading update on January 29, and its 2023 results on March 18.
Current stock price: 117.74 pence, up 1.9%
12-month change: down 26%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.