Team PLC - Jersey-based wealth and asset management firm - Raises GBP425,000 through the issue of unsecured loan notes to shareholders. Chair Mark Clubb and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Matthew Moore are subscribing for GBP150,000 and GBP25,000, respectively. Says the loan notes are repayable on December 31, 2024. The interest payable on the loan notes is 12%.

The proceeds of the loan notes will be used for additional working capital to support the integration of Globaleye Wealth Management Group which was bought by the company in June for GBP5.6 million. Globaleye is a Dubai-based wealth management firm.

Current stock price: 38.75 pence each, up 3.3% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 37%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

