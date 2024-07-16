(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Oddo BHF cuts Burberry price target to 730 pence - 'underperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Burberry price target to 910 (1,340) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS cuts Burberry price target to 490 (720) pence - 'sell'

----------

Jefferies cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,000) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank Research cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,030) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Prudential price target to 1,330 (1,380) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC starts Domino's Pizza with 'outperform' - price target 400 pence

----------

RBC starts Auction Technology Group with 'sector perform' - price target 540 pence

----------

Berenberg cuts Energean price target to 1,305 (1,565) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts SThree price target to 420 (430) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies cuts PageGroup price target to 440 (480) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies cuts Hays price target to 115 (125) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,140 (1,110) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Robert Walters price target to 550 (600) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC starts Team17 with 'outperform' - price target 360 pence

----------

