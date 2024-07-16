Team17 Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global provider of games entertainment to a broad audience. The Company includes a games entertainment label and creative partner for independent (Indie) developers, a developer of educational apps, aimed at children under the age of eight and a working simulation games developer and publisher. Its segments include Games Label, Simulation and Edutainment. The Games Label segment is engaged in developing and publishing video games for the digital and physical market. The Simulation segment is engaged in developing and publishing simulation games for the digital and physical market. The Edutainment segment is engaged in developing educational entertainment apps for children. The Company works with a number of brands, including The Walt Disney Company, The LEGO Group and Penguin Books. Its games include Hell Let Loose, Construction Simulator and Police Simulator. Its subsidiaries include StoryToys Limited and astragon Entertainment GmbH.

Sector Software