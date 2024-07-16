(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:
FTSE 100
Oddo BHF cuts Burberry price target to 730 pence - 'underperform'
Goldman Sachs cuts Burberry price target to 910 (1,340) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Burberry price target to 490 (720) pence - 'sell'
Jefferies cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,000) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank Research cuts Burberry price target to 800 (1,030) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts Prudential price target to 1,330 (1,380) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
RBC starts Domino's Pizza with 'outperform' - price target 400 pence
RBC starts Auction Technology Group with 'sector perform' - price target 540 pence
Berenberg cuts Energean price target to 1,305 (1,565) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts SThree price target to 420 (430) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies cuts PageGroup price target to 440 (480) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies cuts Hays price target to 115 (125) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,140 (1,110) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Robert Walters price target to 550 (600) pence - 'buy'
RBC starts Team17 with 'outperform' - price target 360 pence
