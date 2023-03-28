Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Team17 Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM17   GB00BYVX2X20

TEAM17 GROUP PLC

(TM17)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:48:27 2023-03-28 am EDT
413.00 GBX   -6.98%
05:54aTeam17 CEO Bestwick to leave post; yearly profit declines
AN
05:42aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Unbound soars on potential takeover offer
AN
04:59aFTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Team17 CEO Bestwick to leave post; yearly profit declines

03/28/2023 | 05:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Team17 Group PLC on Tuesday reported a yearly profit fall and said its chief executive will step down once a replacement is found.

The video game development company and publisher of educational entertainment apps for children said a search to replace Debbie Bestwick has begun.

"Debbie will remain with the business as Chief Executive Officer whilst the search for her successor is in progress. Her incredible passion and drive for Team17 remains undiminished and it is that passion and drive that will also be focussed on finding the right successor working closely with the board. Debbie will remain equally focussed on maintaining a "business-as-normal" mentality across the group, with the senior team committed to delivering the group's strategic ambitions," Team17 said.

Bestwick will move to a non-executive role when a new CEO is appointed.

Shares in the company fell 7.0% to 413.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

In 2022, the company's revenue jumped 52% to GBP137.4 million from GBP90.5 million in 2021, but pretax profit slipped 1.4% to GBP28.7 million from GBP29.1 million. Team17 noted GBP9.2 million in one-off acquisition-related costs, up sharply from GBP1.6 million in 2021.

"The board remains mindful of the current global macro-economic pressures affecting all businesses but is focussed across the group on the areas that can be controlled and looks forward to continuing to deliver great gaming experiences for Team17's customers, and in turn delivering increased shareholder value," Team17 said.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 29,9 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net cash 2022 52,3 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 638 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart TEAM17 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Team17 Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAM17 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 444,00 GBX
Average target price 590,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deborah Jayne Bestwick Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Stephen Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Penelope Ruth Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Lawrence Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin John Hellawell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAM17 GROUP PLC1.07%783
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.10.16%66 138
NETEASE, INC.23.09%54 801
NEXON CO., LTD.4.83%20 176
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.47.18%9 091
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.130.40%7 312
