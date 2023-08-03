Team17 Group PLC - Wakefield, England-based developer of video games, educational entertainment apps for children, and working simulation games - Ahead of interim results, scheduled for September 19, Team17 says it continues to expect to trade in line with market expectations for all of 2023. "Our group's portfolio of titles across all divisions has performed well in H1 against a backdrop of a particularly competitive retail market," says Chief Executive Officer Debbie Bestwick. These include titles related to Barbie and Lego toys. "We remain ever cautious and will continue to focus on the delivery of our plans in H2," she says.

Current stock price: 318.50 pence, up 4.4% early Thursday in London

12-month change: down 31%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

