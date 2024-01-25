(Corrects 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation figure.)

(Alliance News) - Team17 Group PLC on Thursday said it traded strongly in the key festive period, ending 2023 with "positive momentum across the portfolio".

Shares in the company traded 6.2% higher at 224.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

The developer of video games, educational entertainment apps for children, and working simulation games still expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least GBP28.5 million for 2023, down 42% from GBP48.8 million in 2022.

The Wakefield, England-based firm said: "All parts of the group performed well over the key Black Friday and festive trading periods, in particular Team17 Games Label."

The company announces annual results on April 9.

Chief Executive Steve Bell said: "Having joined the business in September 2023, I am delighted to now formally take over as group CEO, having spent the last four months fully immersing myself across the group, with our people, portfolio of games and developers.

"I am pleased with how FY 2023 trading closed, finishing the year with positive momentum across the portfolio. I am extremely excited about the prospects for the group in 2024 and beyond."

