  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TeamLease Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539658   INE985S01024

TEAMLEASE SERVICES LIMITED

(539658)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
3883.55 INR   -0.60%
05:17aTEAMLEASE SERVICES : Closure of trading window
PU
01/26TeamLease Services Books Higher Consolidated Profit in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/25TRANSCRIPT : TeamLease Services Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamLease Services : Closure of trading window

05/02/2022 | 05:17am EDT
  • o C)

°

2

Team Lease

Putting India to Work

May 02, 2022

To

Listing Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 539658

Dear Sir/Madam,

To

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: TEAMLEASE

Sub:

TeamLease Services Limited (TeamLease/Company)

Financial Year 21-22 and Closure of Trading Window

- Intimation of Q4 Board Meeting for

Ref:

Regulation 29 (1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

With reference to the above-mentioned subject and in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) (a)

of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of

the

Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. IST to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 amongst other routine matters.

We also hereby inform, that in view of the above scheduled Board Meeting and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (Code) read with SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 including amendments thereof, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives (as defined in the Code) from April 01, 2022 and shall remain closed till May 20, 2022. (both days inclusive).

TheNotice

of the

Board

https://group.teamlease.com/.

Meeting

shall

alsobe

available

on

the

website

of theKindly take the above information on record as per SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and oblige.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For TeamLease Services Limited

fake ot

Alaka Chanda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

TeamLease Services Limited, CIN No: L74140KA2000PLC118395

Company

Registered Office : 6th Floor, BITC Commercial Complex, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bangalore - 560095. Ph : (91-80) 6894 3000 Fax: (91-80) 6894 3001 corporateaffairs@te/awmwwl.eteaasmlee.asceo.cmom

at

Disclaimer

TeamLease Services Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 65 222 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2022 435 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
Net cash 2022 4 425 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 66 396 M 868 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 328
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart TEAMLEASE SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TeamLease Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMLEASE SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 883,55 INR
Average target price 4 670,55 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashok Kumar Nedurumalli CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ramani Dathi Head-Finance
Narayan Ramachandran Non-Executive Chairman
Alaka Chanda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Latika Prakash Pradhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMLEASE SERVICES LIMITED-6.61%868
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.90%60 657
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.16%45 752
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-11.85%10 722
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.29%9 799
SEEK LIMITED-13.42%7 097