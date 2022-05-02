TeamLease Services : Closure of trading window

o C)

Team Lease

Putting India to Work

May 02, 2022

To

Listing Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 539658

Dear Sir/Madam,

To

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: TEAMLEASE

Sub:

TeamLease Services Limited (TeamLease/Company)

Financial Year 21-22 and Closure of Trading Window

- Intimation of Q4 Board Meeting for

Ref:

Regulation 29 (1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

With reference to the above-mentioned subject and in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) (a)

of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of

the

Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. IST to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 amongst other routine matters.

We also hereby inform, that in view of the above scheduled Board Meeting and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (Code) read with SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 including amendments thereof, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives (as defined in the Code) from April 01, 2022 and shall remain closed till May 20, 2022. (both days inclusive).

TheNotice

of the

Board

https://group.teamlease.com/.

Meeting

shall

alsobe

available

on

the

website

of theKindly take the above information on record as per SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and oblige.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For TeamLease Services Limited

Alaka Chanda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

TeamLease Services Limited, CIN No: L74140KA2000PLC118395

Company

Registered Office : 6th Floor, BITC Commercial Complex, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bangalore - 560095. Ph : (91-80) 6894 3000 Fax: (91-80) 6894 3001 corporateaffairs@te/awmwwl.eteaasmlee.asceo.cmom

