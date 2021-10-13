Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

10/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

October 13, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

TeamSpirit Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4397

URL:

https://corp.teamspirit.com/ja-jp/

Representative:

Koji Ogishima, CEO

Inquiries:

Yasufumi Yamashita, Director, Strategic Planning & Corporate

Telephone:

+81-3-4577-7510

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

November 30, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

November 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

August 31, 2021

2,896

18.5

169

-40.9

174

-40.4

122

-51.9

August 31, 2020

2,445

-

285

-

292

-

255

-

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021:

¥124 million

[-51.3%]

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020:

¥255 million

[-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

August 31, 2021

7.57

7.56

8.1

5.8

5.8

August 31, 2020

15.81

15.71

19.9

11.3

11.7

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021:

¥- million

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020:

¥- million

Note: Year-on-year change percentages of fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 are not stated, because the Company had prepared the consolidated financial statements since FY2020.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

August 31, 2021

3,171

1,577

49.7

97.20

August 31, 2020

2,810

1,445

51.4

89.26

Reference: Equity

As of August 31, 2021:

¥1,577 million

As of August 31, 2020:

¥1,445 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

August 31, 2021

265

-0

7

2,447

August 31, 2020

395

-86

-41

2,173

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

dividends

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

August 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

August 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

August 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

3,300

-

-200

-

-200

-

-140

-

-8.63

to

to

to

to

to

August 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

3,350

-150

-150

-105

-6.47

Note: 1. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 are stated in range format considering impacts of changes in business environment.

2. As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the amounts of the above consolidated earnings forecasts reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not stated.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of August 31, 2021

16,227,600 shares

As of August 31, 2020

16,195,200 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of August 31, 2021

315 shares

As of August 31, 2020

276 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

16,224,431 shares

Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020

16,157,329 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (from September 1,2020 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

August 31, 2021

2,896

18.5

152

-44.0

160

-42.4

109

-54.9

August 31, 2020

2,445

34.3

272

12.0

279

14.5

242

8.4

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2021

6.75

6.74

August 31, 2020

15.03

14.94

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

August 31, 2021

3,125

1,550

49.6

95.53

August 31, 2020

2,774

1,433

51.6

88.49

Reference: Equity

As of August 31, 2021:

¥1,550 million

As of August 31, 2020:

¥1,433 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes
    Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated earnings forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Thus, the Company does not intend to commit future accomplishment. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.

TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397)

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q4

Attached Material

1. Consolidated financial statements and primary notes ……………………………………………………. 2

  1. Consolidated balance sheet……………………………………………………………………………. 2

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ……………………………………...

3

Consolidated statement of income …………………………………………………………………

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ………………………………………………...

4

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity …………………………….……………………………

5

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flows …………………………………………………………………

6

(5)

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ………………………………………………………...

7

(Notes regarding going concern assumption) …………………………………………………………

7

(Changes in accounting policies) ……………………………………………………………………...

7

(Changes in accounting estimates) ……………………………………………………………………

7

(Segment information) ………………………………………………………………………………..

7

(Per share information) ………………………………………………………………………………..

7

(Significant events after reporting period)…………………………………………………………….

7

-1-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TeamSpirit Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
