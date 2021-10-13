TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
November 30, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
November 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
August 31, 2021
2,896
18.5
169
-40.9
174
-40.4
122
-51.9
August 31, 2020
2,445
-
285
-
292
-
255
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021:
¥124 million
[-51.3%]
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020:
¥255 million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
August 31, 2021
7.57
7.56
8.1
5.8
5.8
August 31, 2020
15.81
15.71
19.9
11.3
11.7
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021:
¥- million
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020:
¥- million
Note: Year-on-year change percentages of fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 are not stated, because the Company had prepared the consolidated financial statements since FY2020.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
August 31, 2021
3,171
1,577
49.7
97.20
August 31, 2020
2,810
1,445
51.4
89.26
Reference: Equity
As of August 31, 2021:
¥1,577 million
As of August 31, 2020:
¥1,445 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
August 31, 2021
265
-0
7
2,447
August 31, 2020
395
-86
-41
2,173
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
August 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
August 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
August 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
3,300
-
-200
-
-200
-
-140
-
-8.63
to
to
to
to
to
August 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
3,350
-150
-150
-105
-6.47
Note: 1. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 are stated in range format considering impacts of changes in business environment.
2. As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the amounts of the above consolidated earnings forecasts reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not stated.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of August 31, 2021
16,227,600 shares
As of August 31, 2020
16,195,200 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of August 31, 2021
315 shares
As of August 31, 2020
276 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021
16,224,431 shares
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020
16,157,329 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (from September 1,2020 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
August 31, 2021
2,896
18.5
152
-44.0
160
-42.4
109
-54.9
August 31, 2020
2,445
34.3
272
12.0
279
14.5
242
8.4
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2021
6.75
6.74
August 31, 2020
15.03
14.94
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
August 31, 2021
3,125
1,550
49.6
95.53
August 31, 2020
2,774
1,433
51.6
88.49
Reference: Equity
As of August 31, 2021:
¥1,550 million
As of August 31, 2020:
¥1,433 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated earnings forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Thus, the Company does not intend to commit future accomplishment. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.
TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397)
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q4
Attached Material
1. Consolidated financial statements and primary notes ……………………………………………………. 2
