TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

October 13, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: TeamSpirit Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4397 URL: https://corp.teamspirit.com/ja-jp/ Representative: Koji Ogishima, CEO Inquiries: Yasufumi Yamashita, Director, Strategic Planning & Corporate Telephone: +81-3-4577-7510

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: November 30, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Scheduled date to file annual securities report: November 30, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % August 31, 2021 2,896 18.5 169 -40.9 174 -40.4 122 -51.9 August 31, 2020 2,445 - 285 - 292 - 255 - Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥124 million [-51.3%] For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥255 million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total assets profit to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % August 31, 2021 7.57 7.56 8.1 5.8 5.8 August 31, 2020 15.81 15.71 19.9 11.3 11.7 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥- million For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥- million

Note: Year-on-year change percentages of fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 are not stated, because the Company had prepared the consolidated financial statements since FY2020.

(2) Consolidated financial position