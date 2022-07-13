TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 Q3 (Under Japanese GAAP)
07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
July 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
2,403
11.6
-32
-116.3
-38
-118.9
-60
-141.9
May 31, 2021
2,152
20.2
197
-16.3
202
-15.2
144
27.6
Note: Comprehensive income For the nine months ended May 31, 2022:
¥-52 million
[-135.6%]
For the nine months ended May 31, 2021:
¥146 million
[30.2%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
-3.71
-
May 31, 2021
8.88
8.87
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
3,304
1,561
47.2
August 31, 2021
3,171
1,577
49.7
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2022:
¥1,561 million
As of August 31, 2021:
¥1,577 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
August 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
August 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
August 31, 2022
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
3,300
13.9
-200
-218.3
-200
-214.5
-140
-214.0
-8.63
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
August 31, 2022
3,350
15.6
-150
-188.7
-150
-185.9
-105
-185.5
-6.47
Note: 1. Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
2. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 are stated in range format considering impacts of changes in business environment.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
16,284,600 shares
As of August 31, 2021
16,227,600 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
515 shares
As of August 31, 2021
315 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
16,268,341 shares
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
16,223,480 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated earnings forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Thus, the Company does not intend to commit future accomplishment. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.
TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397)
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3
Attached Material
1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and primary notes …………………………………………... 2