TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 Q3 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. July 13, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: TeamSpirit Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4397 URL: https://corp.teamspirit.com/ja-jp/ Representative: Koji Ogishima, CEO Inquiries: Yasufumi Yamashita, CFO Telephone: +81-3-4577-7510 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: July 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 2,403 11.6 -32 -116.3 -38 -118.9 -60 -141.9 May 31, 2021 2,152 20.2 197 -16.3 202 -15.2 144 27.6 Note: Comprehensive income For the nine months ended May 31, 2022: ¥-52 million [-135.6%] For the nine months ended May 31, 2021: ¥146 million [30.2%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen May 31, 2022 -3.71 - May 31, 2021 8.88 8.87 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 3,304 1,561 47.2 August 31, 2021 3,171 1,577 49.7 Reference: Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥1,561 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥1,577 million

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 August 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending - 0.00 - August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 0.00 0.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ending 3,300 13.9 -200 -218.3 -200 -214.5 -140 -214.0 -8.63 to to to to to to to to to August 31, 2022 3,350 15.6 -150 -188.7 -150 -185.9 -105 -185.5 -6.47 Note: 1. Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None 2. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 are stated in range format considering impacts of changes in business environment.

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of May 31, 2022 16,284,600 shares As of August 31, 2021 16,227,600 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of May 31, 2022 515 shares As of August 31, 2021 315 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Nine months ended May 31, 2022 16,268,341 shares Nine months ended May 31, 2021 16,223,480 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated earnings forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Thus, the Company does not intend to commit future accomplishment. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.

TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397) Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3 Attached Material 1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and primary notes …………………………………………... 2 Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ………………………………………………………………….. 2 Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ……………………………. 3 Quarterly consolidated statement of income ……………………………………………………….. 3 Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income ………………………………………. 4 (3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements ……………………………………………… 5 (Notes regarding going concern assumption) ………………………………………………………… 5 (Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ……………………………….. 5 (Changes in accounting policies) ……………………………………………………………………... 5 -1-