    4397   JP3507200008

TEAMSPIRIT INC.

(4397)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
423.00 JPY   +1.20%
02:14aTEAMSPIRIT : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 Q3 (Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
04/13TEAMSPIRIT : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 Q2 (Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
04/13TeamSpirit Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending August 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamSpirit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 Q3 (Under Japanese GAAP)

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 13, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

TeamSpirit Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4397

URL:

https://corp.teamspirit.com/ja-jp/

Representative:

Koji Ogishima, CEO

Inquiries:

Yasufumi Yamashita, CFO

Telephone:

+81-3-4577-7510

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

2,403

11.6

-32

-116.3

-38

-118.9

-60

-141.9

May 31, 2021

2,152

20.2

197

-16.3

202

-15.2

144

27.6

Note: Comprehensive income For the nine months ended May 31, 2022:

¥-52 million

[-135.6%]

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021:

¥146 million

[30.2%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

-3.71

-

May 31, 2021

8.88

8.87

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

3,304

1,561

47.2

August 31, 2021

3,171

1,577

49.7

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2022:

¥1,561 million

As of August 31, 2021:

¥1,577 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

August 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

-

August 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

August 31, 2022

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

3,300

13.9

-200

-218.3

-200

-214.5

-140

-214.0

-8.63

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

August 31, 2022

3,350

15.6

-150

-188.7

-150

-185.9

-105

-185.5

-6.47

Note: 1. Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

2. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 are stated in range format considering impacts of changes in business environment.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

16,284,600 shares

As of August 31, 2021

16,227,600 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

515 shares

As of August 31, 2021

315 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended May 31, 2022

16,268,341 shares

Nine months ended May 31, 2021

16,223,480 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes
    Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated earnings forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Thus, the Company does not intend to commit future accomplishment. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.

TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397)

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3

Attached Material

1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and primary notes …………………………………………... 2

  1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ………………………………………………………………….. 2
  2. Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ……………………………. 3 Quarterly consolidated statement of income ……………………………………………………….. 3

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income ……………………………………….

4

(3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements ………………………………………………

5

(Notes regarding going concern assumption) …………………………………………………………

5

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ………………………………..

5

(Changes in accounting policies) ……………………………………………………………………...

5

-1-

TeamSpirit Inc. (TSE 4397)

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q3

1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and primary notes

  1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of August 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,447,990

2,462,040

Accounts receivable - trade

22,804

-

Accounts receivable

- trade and contract

-

29,810

assets

Advance payments to suppliers

225,444

255,790

Other

57,720

94,175

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-17

-305

Total current assets

2,753,943

2,841,512

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

59,051

52,672

Intangible assets

145

100

Investments and other assets

358,833

410,539

Total non-current assets

418,029

463,312

Total assets

3,171,972

3,304,825

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

14,622

7,330

Income taxes payable

103,570

16,930

Deferred revenue

1,193,715

1,410,581

Provision for bonuses

9,180

6,369

Other

273,515

302,317

Total current liabilities

1,594,603

1,743,530

Total liabilities

1,594,603

1,743,530

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

802,288

813,375

Capital surplus

792,288

803,375

Retained earnings

-17,365

-63,794

Treasury shares

-509

-509

Total shareholders' equity

1,576,701

1,552,447

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

667

8,847

Total accumulated

other comprehensive

667

8,847

income

Total net assets

1,577,369

1,561,295

Total liabilities and net assets

3,171,972

3,304,825

-2-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TeamSpirit Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
