CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd
Interim announcementTeamViewer – 27 February 2023
– In the period from 20 February 2023 up to and including 24 February 2023, a number of 259,779 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price
(€)
|20 February 2023
|44,507
|15.5963
|21 February 2023
|57,510
|15.4402
|22 February 2023
|67,506
|15.1566
|23 February 2023
|36,453
|15.3897
|24 February 2023
|53,803
|15.3703
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback
.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 24 February 2023 amounts to a number of 411,263 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com