    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:40 2023-02-27 am EST
15.26 EUR   -0.47%
02/22Teamviewer : launches first global Partner Program “TeamUP”
PU
02/21TEAMVIEWER : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/20Cms : TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 04:14am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd Interim announcement

TeamViewer – 27 February 2023 – In the period from 20 February 2023 up to and including 24 February 2023, a number of 259,779 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
20 February 2023 44,507 15.5963
21 February 2023 57,510 15.4402
22 February 2023 67,506 15.1566
23 February 2023 36,453 15.3897
24 February 2023 53,803 15.3703

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 24 February 2023 amounts to a number of 411,263 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568673  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
