CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information



06.03.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 3rd Interim announcement

TeamViewer – 6 March 2023 – In the period from 27 February 2023 up to and including 3 March 2023, a number of 261,115 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 27 February 2023 60,206 15.2640 28 February 2023 56,353 15.2225 1 March 2023 37,147 15.3472 2 March 2023 66,276 15.2474 3 March 2023 41,133 15.3085

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 3 March 2023 amounts to a number of 672,378 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

