  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
04:11:56 2023-03-06 am EST
15.30 EUR   +0.15%
03:27aCms : TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27Ninth Circuit Upholds Dismissal Of Autorenewal Lawsuit, Finds Disclosure, Consent, And Acknowledgment Sufficient
AQ
02/27Cms : TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

03/06/2023 | 03:27am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

06.03.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 3rd Interim announcement
TeamViewer – 6 March 2023 – In the period from 27 February 2023 up to and including 3 March 2023, a number of 261,115 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
27 February 2023 60,206 15.2640
28 February 2023 56,353 15.2225
1 March 2023 37,147 15.3472
2 March 2023 66,276 15.2474
3 March 2023 41,133 15.3085

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 3 March 2023 amounts to a number of 672,378 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1575163  06.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
