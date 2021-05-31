DGAP-DD : TeamViewer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.05.2021 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Lisa Last name(s): Agona 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TeamViewer AG b) LEI 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: US87816Y1064 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 19.89 USD 121925.70 USD d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 19.8900 USD 121925.7000 USD e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-26; UTC-4 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TeamViewer AG Bahnhofsplatz 2 73033 Göppingen Germany Internet: www.teamviewer.com

67948 31.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)