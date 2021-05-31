DGAP-DD : TeamViewer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
31.05.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Lisa
Last name(s): Agona
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
TeamViewer AG
b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: US87816Y1064
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.89 USD 121925.70 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.8900 USD 121925.7000 USD
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-26; UTC-4
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
67948 31.05.2021
