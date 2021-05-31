Log in
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : TeamViewer AG english

05/31/2021 | 02:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
31.05.2021 / 08:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Lisa 
 
 Last name(s):  Agona 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TeamViewer AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         US87816Y1064 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 19.89 USD     121925.70 USD 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 19.8900 USD   121925.7000 USD 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-26; UTC-4 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TeamViewer AG 
              Bahnhofsplatz 2 
              73033 Göppingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.teamviewer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67948 31.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 537 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2021 85,2 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 267 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 468 M 7 884 M 7 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 378
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 49,55 €
Last Close Price 32,17 €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-26.60%7 884
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.26%1 880 484
SEA LIMITED27.22%132 808
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.72%97 622
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.60%60 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.25%58 596