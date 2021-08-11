Log in
DGAP-PVR : TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/11/2021 | 11:14am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG 
TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-08-11 / 17:13 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           TeamViewer AG 
 
 Street:                         Bahnhofsplatz 2 
 
 Postal code:                    73033 
 
 City:                           Göppingen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: EuroPacific Growth Fund 
 City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 09 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.90 %                     0.00 %       2.90 %                            201070931 
 
 Previous                          3.02 %                        0 %       3.02 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2YN900         5834402              0         2.90 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    5834402                       2.90 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 Aug 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TeamViewer AG 
              Bahnhofsplatz 2 
              73033 Göppingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.teamviewer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225820 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225820&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 528 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2021 69,6 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net Debt 2021 294 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 570 M 6 530 M 6 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 472
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,70 €
Average target price 44,54 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-37.21%6 530
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.78%2 152 565
SEA LIMITED49.18%155 731
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.44%110 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC40.04%82 268
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.96%74 265