PRESS RELEASE : TeamViewer AG: New study shows -2

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 459 M 557 M 557 M Net income 2020 105 M 127 M 127 M Net Debt 2020 485 M 588 M 588 M P/E ratio 2020 80,6x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 8 542 M 10 369 M 10 356 M EV / Sales 2020 19,6x EV / Sales 2021 16,2x Nbr of Employees 1 213 Free-Float 72,5% Chart TEAMVIEWER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 55,48 € Last Close Price 42,71 € Spread / Highest target 52,2% Spread / Average Target 29,9% Spread / Lowest Target 5,36% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TEAMVIEWER AG -2.56% 10 369 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.29% 1 749 492 SEA LIMITED 8.87% 110 777 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 10.30% 108 603 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -1.17% 57 598 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -0.84% 52 281