TEAMVIEWER AG

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Press Releases 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per year

02/01/2021 | 03:11am EST
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Sustainability 
TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per year 
2021-02-01 / 09:07 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO[2] emissions per year 
 
- A new carbon emission avoidance study conducted by leading sustainability institute DFGE shows the positive impact of 
using TeamViewer's remote connectivity solutions in combatting climate change. 
- 37 megatons of CO[2 ]equivalents (CO[2]e) represent a fully booked A380 flying 7,000 times non-stop from Singapore to 
New York or the emissions of 11 million average cars in one year. 
- TeamViewer solutions are playing a critical role in helping organisations globally to avoid CO[2]e emissions and thus 
contribute towards meeting the sustainability goals to limit global warming preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius outlined 
in the Paris Climate Agreement. 
 
Goppingen, February 1st, 2021 - A new study conducted by the renowned sustainability experts of the DFGE research 
institute shows that TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, is enabling companies to 
limit their carbon footprint and thus contributes to avoid approx. 37 megatons of CO[2 ]equivalent (CO[2]e) emissions 
per year. Through the use of TeamViewer technology to remotely maintain or repair machines, monitor networks and access 
computers and other devices, distances across the globe can be bridged easily and traveling from one place to another 
becomes unnecessary in many cases. Based on data from 2019 and calculations from 2020, a single connection via 
TeamViewer can avoid 13 kilograms of CO[2]e[emissions on average - the equivalent to 5.5 liters of gasoline or driving 
a car from Birmingham to Nottingham.^[1] The new data also shows that an average TeamViewer subscriber avoids approx. 4 
tons of CO[2]e per year which is as much as a 100,000 km train ride - or 2.5 times around the world. The use of 
TeamViewer's innovative solutions is reducing the travel distance of TeamViewer users and subscribers worldwide by 
millions of kilometers each year as more and more tasks can be performed from afar. 
Stefan Gaiser, CFO of TeamViewer, says: "We are incredibly proud of the impact our products are having in helping our 
subscribers and millions of non-commercial users around the world reduce their CO[2] emissions each year. At 
TeamViewer, we are fully convinced that digitalisation is a key lever to fight climate change and ultimately create a 
greener and more sustainable future for all of us. Therefore, we are committed to constantly developing a new range of 
tailored and innovative solutions that connect people and all kinds of devices around the world and make travel 
activities more redundant." 
Dr. Thomas Dreier, VP Innovation & Solutions and Co-Founder DFGE, says: "Carbon footprint accounting builds the basis 
for sustainability. Especially product carbon footprints are very complex projects as production, usage, maintenance, 
and disposal need to be considered. We were very excited to accompany TeamViewer's efforts with investigating user 
habits in-depth and their effects on CO[2] emissions." 
A central part of the detailed study was a voluntary, anonymous online survey, conducted between October and November 
2020 among users of TeamViewer. The 1,007 participants were almost evenly distributed across EMEA, APAC and AMERICAS, 
around 60% were paying customers, the other participants were private non-commercial users. 
One challenge of the study was that TeamViewer's solutions can be used for various scenarios and use cases in all 
industries. Ranging from service technicians maintaining cranes on cargo ships hundreds of kilometers offshore without 
travelling by plane, to IT specialists remotely managing the global server infrastructure for their company and friends 
and family helping each other with IT problems - regardless of where they live. That is why the DFGE developed 216 
descriptive user profiles to represent as many different use cases as possible. These profiles evaluated whether 
TeamViewer is used daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, and calculated how many trips with which distance would or 
could be replaced as well as which means of transport would most likely be used for the trip. Travel avoidance as the 
primary effect of avoided emissions was considered for this study. In addition, there could also be rebound or 
secondary effects, such as less road damage due to reduced car trips when using TeamViewer. However, these were not 
taken into account. 
Based on the usage scenarios, TeamViewer users and customers were asked in the online survey to estimate their travel 
activities in each case, if they would not use TeamViewer. To further validate the data, a sample of TeamViewer 
customers - differing in terms of industry, product application and size - were questioned in qualitative expert 
interviews. Considering the results of the online survey, the qualitative expert interviews and company data regarding 
TeamViewer connections, the avoided emissions through TeamViewer solutions were estimated to be 37 megatons CO2e, which 
is comparable to... 
...the emissions of 11 million cars on average per year - more cars than registered in the Netherlands.^[2] 
...twice the emissions emitted by the city of Munich in 2019. 
...a fully booked A380 flying 7,000 times non-stop from Singapore to New York. 
...the amount of carbon that 3.5 billion trees can bind in one year. 
The results show: Technology enabling digitalisation does play an important role in limiting carbon emissions and thus 
in achieving the sustainability goals to limit global warming preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius defined in the Paris 
Climate Agreement. TeamViewer is conscious of the huge positive impact its solutions have on the environment and 
thrives to develop more use cases for a wide range of industries and applications to bridge distances, remove knowledge 
gaps and enable even more people globally to limit CO[2]e emissions. 
Please visit our homepage for more information. Here you can also find a short, animated video which summarises the 
findings of the study: https://www.teamviewer.com/en/co2-study/ 
Press Contact 
Pia Bartenschlager 
Corporate PR Manager 
Phone: +49 (0) 7161 97200 10 
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com 
About DFGE 
Founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the technical University of Munich, the DFGE - Institute for Energy, Ecology and 
Economy provides consulting services in the field of sustainability. The offer Sustainability Intelligence featuring 
calculation management, reporting solutions and strategy development aims at bundling the effort of taking part in 
several sustainability/CSR standards and rankings like Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact 
(UNGC), Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), EcoVadis or Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as well as building 
overarching strategies, such as a sustainability strategy according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the 
unique partner of the CDP for Science-based Targets (SBTs), DFGE provides its customers with comprehensive advice on 
climate strategy and helps them to operate climate-neutrally at product level or company-wide. To enable a future 
AI-based CSR management, DFGE researches in big data approach and machine learning. The DFGE's clients comprise 
international companies (DAX and fortune 500), SMEs, governmental organisations or territorial authorities. 
About TeamViewer 
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, 
manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. 
Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of 
all sizes and from all industries to digitalise their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. 
Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively 
shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or 
Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 
2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 
people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com. 
^[1] Assuming 7,8 liters per 100km (Source: Statista 2020) 
^[2] Source: Statista (2018) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      TeamViewer AG 
              Bahnhofsplatz 2 
              73033 Göppingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 7161 97200 81 
Fax:          +49 7161 60692 335 
E-mail:       ir@teamviewer.com 
Internet:     www.teamviewer.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YN900 
WKN:          A2YN90 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1164667 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.06% 13576.52 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
MDAX 1.01% 31389.04 Delayed Quote.0.94%
TEAMVIEWER AG -0.56% 42.5 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 1.12% 3401.7 Delayed Quote.4.84%
