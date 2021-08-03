PRESS RELEASE : TeamViewer AG: Q2 / H1 2021: -2

"We are very pleased to recommend Hera for TeamViewer's Supervisory Board. Hera is a world-class leader with an outstanding track record of leadership positions in the tech industry. Her technological expertise and knowledge across almost all APAC markets will bring valuable insights and perspectives, especially as TeamViewer is further exploring Asia as one of its key growth regions," said Abraham Peled, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the shareholders and the Senior Leadership Team of TeamViewer, I would also like to thank Holger Felgner for his long-standing commitment. His dedication and leadership in various roles since the formation of the company have shaped TeamViewer into the company it is today. We wish him all the best in his future professional endeavors."

Financial Overview

TeamViewer's billings of EUR 121.6m in the second quarter and EUR 268.1m in the first half represent 18% and 22% constant currency growth against the comparable periods of the previous year, which saw significant extra demand following the outbreak of the pandemic. Due to a temporary impact by lower renewal values between March and May, the Net Retention Rate as of 30 June 2021 decreased to 95% on reported billings and 98% at constant currencies. Enterprise customers, nevertheless, contributed billings of EUR 67.4m during the last twelve months, up 66%, while their number increased by 55% to 2,252 over the same period. The share of Enterprise contracts with a value of more than EUR 50,000 has further increased to 46%.

Revenue excluding discontinued perpetual license sales, grew 20% to EUR 122.3min the second quarter and 28% to EUR 238.9m in the first six months, now representing more than 99% of total revenue of EUR 122.8m in the second quarter and EUR 241.2m in the first half.

Billings and Revenue per Region

EUR m Q2 21 Q2 20 ? ? cc^1 H1 21 H1 20 ? ? cc^1 Billings (non-IFRS) 121.6 105.9 +15% +18% 268.1 225.7 19% +22% EMEA 63.8 56.1 +14% +14% 150.6 124.9 21% +21% AMERICAS 38.5 32.8 +17% +26% 83.4 71.0 17% +27% APAC 19.2 17.0 +13% +16% 34.2 29.8 15% +17% Revenue (IFRS) 122.8 114.7 +7% 241.2 217.4 11% EMEA 65.3 63.1 +4% 128.5 119.5 8% AMERICAS 42.1 37.2 +13% 82.2 70.4 17% APAC 15.4 14.5 +6% 30.4 27.5 10% 1) At constant currency With an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 57.0m in the second quarter and EUR 147.0m in the first half, operating profitability was strong, while TeamViewer continued to invest in all areas and increased its global workforce to nearly 1,500 full-time employees. Mainly the acceleration of investments in marketing and R&D led to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% in the second quarter and 55% in the first half, and lower operating cash flow compared to 2020. At the same time cash flow benefitted from a reduction in trade receivables, lower capital expenditure and lower interest payments despite EUR 400m of additional debt funding raised by way of an ESG-linked promissory note loan and a bilateral facility in the first quarter. During the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 28.2m to EUR 465.6m and the net leverage ratio decreased to 1.5x providing the company financial flexibility to continue executing on its growth initiatives Outlook

Considering the strong trading momentum at the end of Q2, TeamViewer's extended solution portfolio and the investments in sales and marketing, the company confirms its full-year guidance at the lower end of the following ranges:

- Billings between EUR 585m and EUR 605m

- Revenue between EUR 525m and EUR 540m.

This assumes a US Dollar exchange rate of 1.20 per EUR and broadly stable other currencies. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 49% and 51% of full-year billings.

Furthermore, TeamViewer confirms its long-term ambition: based on its comprehensive initiatives to further penetrate the very attractive growth markets around digitalization, connectivity, and industry 4.0 solutions, TeamViewer is best positioned to grow across all customer segments and thereby foster its sustainable long-term growth targeting more than EUR 1bn billings in 2023 and continued high billings growth of at least 25% after 2023.

Additional information

This Quarterly Statement and all information therein is unaudited.

Webcast

Senior management will host an analyst and investor conference call at 9:00 CEST on 3 August 2021 which will be webcast live at www.webcast-eqs.com/teamviewer20210803. A replay as well as the accompanying presentation will be available on ir.teamviewer.com. ###

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Contact

Press Contact TeamViewer Investor Relations TeamViewer Martina Dier Carsten Keller Director, Communications Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10 Phone: +49 (0)151 1941 7780 E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

Financial Calendar

Q3 2021 Results 9 November 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All stated figures are unaudited.

Alternative performance measures (APMs)

This document contains certain alternative performance measures (collectively, "APMs") including billings and Adjusted EBITDA that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles. TeamViewer presents APMs because they are used by management in monitoring, evaluating and managing its business and management believes these measures provide an enhanced understanding of TeamViewer's underlying results and related trends. The definitions of the APMs may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should, therefore, not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of TeamViewer's operating results as reported under IFRS or German GAAP. APMs such as billings and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of TeamViewer's performance or liquidity under IFRS or German GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to results for the period or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities.

TeamViewer has defined each of the following APMs as follows:

"Billings" represent the (net) value of invoiced goods and services charged to customers within a period and constitute a contract as defined by IFRS 15.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income (EBIT) as per IFRS plus depreciation and amortisation of tangible and intangible fixed assets (EBITDA), adjusted for change in deferred revenue recognised in profit or loss during the period under consideration and for certain transactions that have been defined by the Management Board in agreement with the Supervisory Board (income and expenses). Business events to be adjusted relate to share-based compensation models and other material special items of the business which are presented separately to show the underlying operating performance of the business.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" means Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of billings.

Operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)