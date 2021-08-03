PRESS RELEASE : TeamViewer AG: Q2 / H1 2021: -3

This document also includes further certain operational metrics, such as Net Retention Rate, and additional financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles (collectively, "other financial measures"). TeamViewer presents these operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes and because they are used by the management for monitoring, evaluating and managing its business. The definitions of these operational metrics and other financial metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should, therefore, not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of TeamViewer's operating results, performance or liquidity as reported under IFRS or German GAAP.

TeamViewer has defined these operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes as follows:

"Levered free cash flow" (FCFE) means net cash from operating activities less capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excl. M&A), payments for the capital element of lease liabilities and interest paid for borrowings and lease liabilities.

"Net leverage ratio" means the ratio of net financial liabilities (sum of interest-bearing loans and borrowings, current and non-current, less cash and cash equivalents) to Adjusted EBITDA.

"Net retention rate" or "NRR" is calculated as annual recurring billings (subscription renewals, up-selling and cross-selling activities) over the last twelve months attributable to retained subscribers (subscribers who were subscribers in the previous twelve-month period) divided by the total recurring billings from the previous twelve-month period. (Note: TeamViewer amended the NRR definition with the beginning of FY 2021 to facilitate a direct derivation from reported annual recuring billings.)

"Retained Billings" means annual recurring billings (renewals, up- and cross sell) attributable to retained subscribers who were subscribers in the previous twelve-month period.

"New Billings" means annual recurring billings attributable to new subscribers.

"Non-recurring Billings" means all billings that do not recur annually such as professional services and hardware reselling. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

