    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : TeamViewer AG: Q2 / H1 2021: -3-

08/03/2021 | 01:01am EDT
This document also includes further certain operational metrics, such as Net Retention Rate, and additional financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles (collectively, "other financial measures"). TeamViewer presents these operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes and because they are used by the management for monitoring, evaluating and managing its business. The definitions of these operational metrics and other financial metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should, therefore, not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of TeamViewer's operating results, performance or liquidity as reported under IFRS or German GAAP.

TeamViewer has defined these operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes as follows:

"Levered free cash flow" (FCFE) means net cash from operating activities less capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excl. M&A), payments for the capital element of lease liabilities and interest paid for borrowings and lease liabilities.

"Net leverage ratio" means the ratio of net financial liabilities (sum of interest-bearing loans and borrowings, current and non-current, less cash and cash equivalents) to Adjusted EBITDA.

"Net retention rate" or "NRR" is calculated as annual recurring billings (subscription renewals, up-selling and cross-selling activities) over the last twelve months attributable to retained subscribers (subscribers who were subscribers in the previous twelve-month period) divided by the total recurring billings from the previous twelve-month period. (Note: TeamViewer amended the NRR definition with the beginning of FY 2021 to facilitate a direct derivation from reported annual recuring billings.)

"Retained Billings" means annual recurring billings (renewals, up- and cross sell) attributable to retained subscribers who were subscribers in the previous twelve-month period.

"New Billings" means annual recurring billings attributable to new subscribers.

"Non-recurring Billings" means all billings that do not recur annually such as professional services and hardware reselling. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TeamViewer AG 
              Bahnhofsplatz 2 
              73033 Göppingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 7161 97200 81 
Fax:          +49 7161 60692 335 
E-mail:       ir@teamviewer.com 
Internet:     www.teamviewer.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YN900 
WKN:          A2YN90 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223474 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223474 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223474&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 529 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2021 86,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 276 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 729 M 6 808 M 6 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 378
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,49 €
Average target price 45,72 €
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-35.00%6 808
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.06%2 141 068
SEA LIMITED41.32%144 828
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.34%112 281
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.02%81 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.26%72 513