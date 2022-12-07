Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:08 2022-12-07 pm EST
12.64 EUR   +0.52%
11:48aPvr : TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12/06EMI leverages TeamViewer, reduces maintenance workload
AQ
12/01Teamviewer Ag : TeamViewer receives AAA score in MSCI ESG Rating
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/07/2022 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG
TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.12.2022 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TeamViewer AG
Street: Bahnhofsplatz 2
Postal code: 73033
City: Göppingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Klaus Umek
Date of birth: 05 Oct 1971

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.61 % 1.61 % 3.22 % 186515856
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN900 0 3002283 0.00 % 1.61 %
Total 3002283 1.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option December 2022 - September 2023 Anytime 3000000 1.61 %
    Total 3000000 1.61 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Klaus Umek % % %
-Petrus Advisers Ltd. % % %
-Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. % % %
-Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Dec 2022


07.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1507299  07.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507299&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TEAMVIEWER AG
11:48aPvr : TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
12/06EMI leverages TeamViewer, reduces maintenance workload
AQ
12/01Teamviewer Ag : TeamViewer receives AAA score in MSCI ESG Rating
EQ
11/30TeamViewer AG Helps EMI Reduce Costs, Improve Customer Service and Spur New Growth
CI
11/30Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solut..
CI
11/30Teamviewer : Helps EMI Reduce Costs, Improve Customer Service and Spur New Growth
PU
11/23TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/22Dd : TeamViewer AG: Michael Wilkens, Discretionary order for the acquisition of 26,300 sha..
EQ
11/21TEAMVIEWER : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
MD
11/17TeamViewer Launches Integration for Slack
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 565 M 594 M 594 M
Net income 2022 70,8 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net Debt 2022 466 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 225 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,57 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG6.35%2 340
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.12%1 827 240
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.10%50 158
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.94%48 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.67%44 895
SEA LIMITED-73.29%33 569