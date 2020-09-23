Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 04:33:53 am
43.09 EUR   +0.35%
04:12aTEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
09/22TEAMVIEWER : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
09/21TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
TEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating

09/23/2020 | 04:12am EDT

Warburg Research increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged at EUR 55.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 457 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2020 110 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 414 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 588 M 10 056 M 10 036 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 051
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,46 €
Last Close Price 42,94 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG34.69%10 056
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.43%1 532 752
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.623.99%133 243
SEA LIMITED278.22%73 502
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.79%43 989
SYNOPSYS INC.45.10%30 653
