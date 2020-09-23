TEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 457 M 534 M 534 M Net income 2020 110 M 129 M 129 M Net Debt 2020 414 M 484 M 484 M P/E ratio 2020 73,9x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 8 588 M 10 056 M 10 036 M EV / Sales 2020 19,7x EV / Sales 2021 16,0x Nbr of Employees 1 051 Free-Float 61,2% Chart TEAMVIEWER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 54,46 € Last Close Price 42,94 € Spread / Highest target 44,4% Spread / Average Target 26,8% Spread / Lowest Target 4,80% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TEAMVIEWER AG 34.69% 10 056 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 28.43% 1 532 752 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 623.99% 133 243 SEA LIMITED 278.22% 73 502 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 49.79% 43 989 SYNOPSYS INC. 45.10% 30 653