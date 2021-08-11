|
TeamViewer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.08.2021 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Abraham (Abe)
|Last name(s):
|Peled
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairperson of the supervisory board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
b) Nature of the transaction
|Discretionary order for the acquisition of 25,000 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|31.2329 USD
|780822.50 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|31.2329 USD
|780822.50 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|
|73033 Göppingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
69807 11.08.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about TEAMVIEWER AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
528 M
619 M
619 M
|Net income 2021
|
69,6 M
81,5 M
81,5 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
294 M
345 M
345 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|79,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
5 570 M
6 530 M
6 525 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|11,1x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 472
|Free-Float
|80,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|
27,70 €
|Average target price
|
44,54 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
60,8%