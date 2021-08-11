Log in
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
TeamViewer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/11/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2021 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Abraham (Abe)
Last name(s): Peled

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairperson of the supervisory board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order for the acquisition of 25,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.2329 USD 780822.50 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.2329 USD 780822.50 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-09; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69807  11.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
