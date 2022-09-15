Advanced search
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
9.937 EUR   +0.27%
02:02aTEAMVIEWER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/07TEAMVIEWER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
TeamViewer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/15/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Turner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.1083 GBP 139548.26 GBP

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.1083 GBP 139548.26 GBP

e) Date of the transaction
13/09/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: London Stock Exchange MTF
MIC: XLOM


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78131  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 564 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2022 71,4 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net Debt 2022 410 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 796 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 322
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,91 €
Average target price 14,64 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-16.16%1 796
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.01%1 879 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.97%63 455
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.44%49 632
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.25%49 484
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.26%45 714