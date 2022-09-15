TeamViewer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Turner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.1083 GBP
|139548.26 GBP
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.1083 GBP
|139548.26 GBP
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|London Stock Exchange MTF
|MIC:
|XLOM
15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|
|73033 Göppingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
78131 15.09.2022 CET/CEST