TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled by growing Enterprise business; increases profitability

GOPPINGEN, GERMANY, 4 May 2022

Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled by growing Enterprise business; increases profitability

- Double-digit billings growth of 12% yoy (8% cc) to EUR 163.5m with strong retention of pandemic cohorts resulting in 101% NRR (99% LTM)

- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 51% driven by strong operating leverage

- SMB business up 4% yoy with higher quality tiers growing 15% yoy (LTM); entry segment continues to decrease as percentage of SMB billings

- Continued Enterprise momentum with billings up 51% yoy at EUR 35.2m accounting for 22% of total billings

- Promising pipeline build around strategic partnerships and leading Augmented Reality solutions

- Executive Board strengthened: Michael Wilkens named new Chief Financial Officer; Peter Turner to become Chief Commercial Officer

- FY 2022 guidance unchanged: High-teens growth with billings expected between EUR 630-650m; adj. EBITDA margin within range of 45%-47%

Key Figures

EUR m, unless otherwise stated Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ? yoy ? cc1 Billings (non-IFRS) 163.5 146.6 12% 8% Adj. EBITDA (non-IFRS) 83.2 90.0 -8% Adj. EBITDA Margin (%) 51% 61% -10pp Revenue (IFRS) 134.5 118.3 14% Levered Free Cash Flow 21.9 25.0 -13% Subscribers (thousand, 31 March) 620 603 3% Employees (FTE, 31 March) 1,342 1,378 -3%

1) At constant currencies

«We achieved double-digit growth on top of 2020?s and 2021?s strong first quarters, underlining the resilience of our business despite general macro-economic uncertainty and a more normalized working environment. Building on our extended solutions portfolio and leading AR technology, the Enterprise business is growing strongly with an ever-increasing contribution to our success. Our profound process know-how, relevant integrations and major partnerships with SAP, Google Cloud and Microsoft, will continue to attract corporates around the world and drive our fast-growing Enterprise business in the future. The continued decoupling of billings and subscriber growth additionally underlines the increasing maturity of our business which is shifting towards customers with higher contract values.»

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO

«With our first quarter results we are setting a good base to build on. I am especially pleased that we have further improved on our outstanding profitability, while strategic investments in solutions and brand positioning are fully factored in. Comparing billings growth and profitability over the last two quarters clearly shows that we are fully on track with the implementation of our operational excellence measures initiated at the Capital Markets Day. As anticipated, our subscriber base remained broadly stable during the first quarter with subscriber growth expected to kick in after reactivating our free user monetization campaigns in the course of the year. That said, our strong Net Retention Rate underlines once again TeamViewer?s ability to build and maintain long-lasting customer relationships.»

Stefan Gaiser, TeamViewer CFO

In the first quarter, billings were up 12% yoy (+8% cc) at EUR 163.5m (Q1 2021: EUR 146.6m). The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 51%, up seven percentage points compared to Q4 2021 (44%), which is above expectations and a strong proof of TeamViewer?s outstanding profitability. Total billings grew steadily as a result of continued strong growth in the Enterprise business as well as in higher value SMB tiers. Against the backdrop of the deliberate suspension of free-to-paid monetization campaigns, the subscriber base remained broadly stable at 620k (FY 2021: 627k). In addition, a stable Churn Rate of 14% (Q1 2021: 15%) as well as an improved Net Retention Rate of 101% (99% in Q1 2021) reflected overall customer satisfaction. On an LTM basis, the NRR stood at 99% (100% Q1 2021) with an upward trend particularly in the Enterprise segment with an NRR of >115% on LTM basis.

SMB Highlights

Looking at the SMB business, billings in the higher quality tiers with ACVs above EUR 500 per year grew strongly at 15% yoy (LTM), leading to an increase of the ASP within the SMB business up 4% yoy to EUR 745. At the same time, SMB growth was impacted by significant upsell of existing SMB clients into Enterprise customers. As expected, the entry segment below EUR 500 contract value per year saw a lower intake of new subscribers. This leads back to the deliberate and temporary suspension of the monetization of free users, a decision TeamViewer took in Q3 2021 to further nurture its free user ecosystem, as well as continued competitive pressure. The reintroduction of free-to-paid monetization in the course of the year is expected to support SMB billings and subscriber growth, particularly in the entry segment. In parallel, the company continues its efforts to enhance user experience and to advance TeamViewer?s attractiveness for SMB customers with an upcoming major release of its key connectivity product. Against this background, the total number of SMB subscribers decreased slightly by 7k, solely stemming from the entry segment. Based on all this, overall growth in the SMB segment amounts to 4% yoy at EUR 128.3m (Q1 2021: EUR 123.3m).

Enterprise Highlights

In the Enterprise business, billings increased by 51% to EUR 35.2m (Q1 2021: EUR 23.2m), accounting for 22% of total billings. Growth was driven by the company?s leading solutions offering and continued success in converting SMB customers into larger Enterprise accounts. In the first quarter, TeamViewer further improved its leading Enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline by developing a fully integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) add-on to the product. ?AiStudio? was launched recently and consists of a self-learning algorithm to easily train AI models for image and object recognition, thus enriching AR-based workflows with automated verification and adding immediate value for customers as human errors are reduced to almost zero. The continuous expansion of TeamViewer?s AR offering underlines the company?s strong position in the industrial Metaverse already today. At the beginning of the year, industry analyst firm ABI research recognized TeamViewer?s Frontline platform as the number one European Enterprise AR offering.

In addition, TeamViewer continues its successful partnerships with industry frontrunners such as Microsoft, SAP and Google Cloud. The latest integration of TeamViewer?s Enterprise Augmented Reality platform Frontline with the SAP® Extended Warehouse Management application further bolsters TeamViewer?s footprint and improves access to Enterprise customers across the world. On the back of this, TeamViewer is seeing a good traction of a joint sales motion with SAP, resulting in a robust pipeline build. In combination with the enhanced product offering and continuous demand growth, TeamViewer was able to upsell existing accounts to larger ticket sizes, grow existing SMB customers into Enterprise accounts and add new customers, particularly for Operational Technology (OT). Against this background, Enterprise customers amounted to 2,873 (FY 2021: 2,712) and billings with more than 50k EUR ACV already account for more than half of overall billings in this segment.

The increasing focus on Enterprise is being accompanied by a more seasonal business intake due to Enterprise budgeting and sales cycles that lean more towards the second half of the year. Therefore, a further acceleration of new business is expected during the second half of the year with a peak closer to year end.

Business Highlights

In addition, TeamViewer remains attractive to its customers through continuously investing in industry-leading security which was recently recognized by cyber security ratings platform BitSight. TeamViewer ranked number one remote connectivity provider worldwide and is among the top five percent of around 75,000 technology companies in BitSight?s database.

Moreover, as announced last year, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Gaiser will leave the company in mutual consent upon expiry of his contract in August this year. After a thorough global search process, the company announced that Michael Wilkens, Senior Vice President Group Controlling of Deutsche Telekom AG, has been named Chief Financial Officer of TeamViewer AG, effective September 1, 2022. Stefan and Michael are already working closely together to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, TeamViewer?s Executive Board will be strengthened by Peter Turner, formerly Chief Commercial Officer at Czech multinational and publicly listed cyber security software company Avast plc, who will join TeamViewer as Chief Commercial Officer starting mid-July 2022.

Regional Highlights

All operating regions contributed to TeamViewer?s double-digit billings growth of 12% yoy (+8% cc) to EUR 163.5m (Q1 2021: EUR 146.6m) in the first quarter. Billings in EMEA grew by 8% (7% cc) to EUR 93.8m (Q1 2021: EUR 86.7m). Moreover, the AMERICAS ? TeamViewer?s second largest regional market ? posted the strongest increase in billings on a yoy basis, growing by 18% (10% cc) to EUR 53.1m (Q1 2021: EUR 44.9m). Furthermore, strong billings growth of 11% (9% cc) to EUR 16.6m yoy (Q1 2021: EUR 14.9m) was reported for the APAC region, confirming that TeamViewer is on the right track with its updated strategy for the region. In addition to Sojung Lee, who joined the company as the new President APAC in December, TeamViewer welcomed Helen Lee as new Country Manager and Head of Sales for South Korea. The recent opening of a regional headquarters in Singapore and the opening of a new office space in Adelaide further strengthen the company?s footprint in the strategically important region.

Financial Highlights

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51% (FY 2021: 47%) which is above expectations for this quarter and was driven by successful cost containment efforts that have been announced at last year?s Capital Markets Day and are already fully implemented and effective. Thus, the current margin has increased by seven percentage points compared to Q4 2021 (44%). Year on year, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8% to EUR 83.2m (Q1 2021: EUR 90.0m), mainly due to the full effect of the strategic marketing partnerships which were not included in Q1 2021.

With the transition to a pure subscription business model being completed, the company?s IFRS revenues went up by 14% yoy to EUR 134.5m (Q1 2021: EUR 118.3m) while TeamViewer?s IFRS operating profit decreased slightly by 2% to EUR 28.1m (Q1 2021: EUR 28.8m). Levered free cash flow decreased by 13% yoy to EUR 21.9m (Q1 2021: EUR 25.0m). Primary reasons for this development were planned advance payments for the marketing partnerships at the beginning of the year. Capital expenditures have continued to decline post the successful rollout of a new ERP system as well as the completed headquarters move in 2021 and are now at EUR 1.3m (Q1 2021: EUR 3.9m). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarterly reporting period amounted to EUR 424.3m, which represents a slight decrease by 3% (Q1 2021: EUR 437.3m) also reflecting the share buyback program of the company. Finally, the net leverage ratio increased moderately to 1.8 times of adjusted EBITDA (Q1 2021: 1.6x).

TeamViewer?s share buyback program, which the company announced with its full year results in February 2022, is well on track. As of 29 April 2022, 13.4m shares reflecting a value of EUR 185m have been bought back by the company which corresponds to 62% of the EUR 300m buyback program. As previously announced, the vast majority of the shares bought back by the company will be cancelled.

Billings and Revenue per Region

EUR m Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ? yoy ? yoy cc1 Billings (non-IFRS) 163.5 146.6 12% 8% EMEA 93.8 86.7 8% 7% AMERICAS 53.1 44.9 18% 10% APAC 16.6 14.9 11% 9% Revenue (IFRS) 134.5 118.3 14% EMEA 72.8 63.2 15% AMERICAS 45.9 40.1 15% APAC 15.8 15.0 5%

1) At constant currencies

Impact of War in Ukraine

TeamViewer is deeply concerned about the war in Ukraine. As a global company, TeamViewer upholds the universal values of freedom and democracy, and condemns any form of violence and aggression. In response to Russia?s ongoing horrific attack and in addition to complying with international sanctions, the company stopped its business activities in Russia and Belarus. Consequently, TeamViewer expects a negative impact on billings of approximately one percent going forward.

Outlook

Despite this impact, TeamViewer confirms its full year guidance and continues to target high teens billings growth and to expect billings in a range of EUR 630-650m. Revenue is expected to increase in the mid-teens to EUR 565-580m. The adjusted EBITDA margin continues to be expected to lie between 45% and 47%. This guidance, however, is subject to the overall uncertainty and macro-economic situation which ? depending on further developments ? may impact demand growth for TeamViewer?s solutions.

Additional information

This Quarterly Statement and all information therein are unaudited.

Webcast

Oliver Steil (CEO) and Stefan Gaiser (CFO) will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 9:00 CEST on 4 May 2022 to discuss the results. The audio webcast can be followed via https://www.webcast-eqs.com/teamviewer20220504. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website under ir.teamviewer.com. The accompanying presentation can also be downloaded there.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind ? from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company?s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer?s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (unaudited)

? thousand Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenue 134,494 118,330 Cost of sales (18,199) (18,380) Gross profit 116,295 99,950 Research and development (16,793) (13,814) Marketing (31,838) (12,994) Sales (22,864) (24,625) General and administrative (12,734) (13,676) Bad debt expenses (4,430) (4,495) Other income 565 1,494 Other expenses (118) (3,078) Operating Profit 28,083 28,761 Finance income 70 403 Finance costs (4,808) (5,248) Foreign exchange income 6,754 4,738 Foreign exchange costs (7,683) (18,718) Profit before tax 22,416 9,936 Income taxes (7,724) (6,690) Profit after tax 14,692 3,246 Basic number of shares issued and outstanding 196,193,045 200,000,000 Earnings per share (in ? per share) 0.07 0.02 Diluted number of shares issued and outstanding 196,193,045 200,380,918 Diluted earnings per share (in ? per share) 0.07 0.02

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

? thousand 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 Non-current assets Goodwill 667,362 667,224 Intangible assets 238,722 248,159 Property, plant and equipment 44,221 45,484 Financial assets 4,801 4,848 Other assets 6,924 3,824 Deferred tax assets 692 496 Total non-current assets 962,724 970,035 Current assets Trade receivables 10,638 11,560 Other assets 28,756 13,029 Tax assets 4,962 1,513 Financial assets 675 0 Cash and cash equivalents 424,265 550,533 Total current assets 469,295 576,635 Total assets 1,432,019 1,546,670

Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued) (unaudited)

? thousand 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 Equity Issued capital 201,071 201,071 Capital reserve 399,744 394,487 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (262,111) (276,803) Hedge reserve 637 12 Foreign currency translation reserve 1,807 1,320 Treasury Share reserve (148,857) 0 Total equity attributable to shareholders of TeamViewer AG 192,291 320,087 Non-current liabilities Provisions 368 366 Financial liabilities 847,426 842,495 Deferred revenue 7,387 6,095 Deferred and other liabilities 1,698 2,032 Other financial liabilities 8,801 8,769 Deferred tax liabilities 30,349 29,764 Total non-current liabilities 896,030 889,522 Current liabilities Provisions 2,004 1,893 Financial liabilities 34,604 34,973 Trade payables 8,125 7,272 Deferred revenue 258,881 244,480 Deferred and other liabilities 35,401 41,784 Other financial liabilities 3,516 5,911 Tax liabilities 1,166 749 Total current liabilities 343,698 337,061 Total liabilities 1,239,728 1,226,583 Total equity and liabilities 1,432,019 1,546,670

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

? thousand Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Profit before tax 22,416 9,936 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets 13,131 11,937 Increase/(decrease) in provisions 113 1,217 Non-operational foreign exchange (gains)/losses 2,355 15,306 Expenses for equity settled share-based compensation 5,257 14,115 Net financial costs 4,738 4,845 Change in deferred revenue 15,693 13,062 Changes in other net working capital and other (24,144) (23,851) Income taxes paid (10,374) (12,586) Cash flows from operating activities 29,184 33,981 Payments for tangible and intangible assets (1,317) (3,859) Payments for financial assets 0 0 Payments for acquisitions (1,977) (19,097) Cash flows from investing activities (3,293) (22,956)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (continued) (unaudited)