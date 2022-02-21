TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 3rd Interim announcement
Göppingen - 21 February 2022 - In the period from 14 February 2022 up to and including 18 February 2022, a number of 1,965,641 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (?)
|14 February 2022
|259,258
|14.8436
|15 February 2022
|241,834
|15.3343
|16 February 2022
|398,961
|14.9669
|17 February 2022
|629,077
|14.8017
|18 February 2022
|436,511
|14.55970
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 18 February 2022 amounts to a number of 5,019,001 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
