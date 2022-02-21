Log in
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 03:34:03 am
14.45 EUR   +0.49%
03:15aTEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/08TEAMVIEWER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

02/21/2022 | 03:15am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2022 / 09:13
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 3rd Interim announcement

Göppingen - 21 February 2022 - In the period from 14 February 2022 up to and including 18 February 2022, a number of 1,965,641 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (?)
14 February 2022 259,258 14.8436
15 February 2022 241,834 15.3343
16 February 2022 398,961 14.9669
17 February 2022 629,077 14.8017
18 February 2022 436,511 14.55970
 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 18 February 2022 amounts to a number of 5,019,001 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1284117  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,38 €
Average target price 19,79 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
