    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36 2022-06-13 am EDT
11.22 EUR   -4.10%
05:10aTEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/06TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/31TEAMVIEWER : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

06/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 / 11:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 19th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 13 June 2022 – In the period from 06 June 2022 up to and including 10 June 2022, a number of 470,326 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
06 June 2022 91,964 13.42150
07 June 2022 91,964 12.79740
08 June 2022 95,550 12.77500
09 June 2022 95,298 12.55100
10 June 2022 95,550 11.97920
 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 10 June 2022 amounts to a number of 16,061,119 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1374055  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TEAMVIEWER AG
05/30TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/23TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/23TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/20TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/17Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/17TEAMVIEWER : Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer AG – Shareholders approve all agen..
PU
05/16TEAMVIEWER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 581 M 611 M 611 M
Net income 2022 78,3 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2022 383 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 171 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 342
Free-Float 75,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11,70 €
Average target price 17,68 €
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-1.02%2 285
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.78%1 892 121
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.86%49 886
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.79%46 728
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.13%46 716
SEA LIMITED-65.90%42 697