TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 19th Interim announcement
Göppingen – 13 June 2022 – In the period from 06 June 2022 up to and including 10 June 2022, a number of 470,326 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price
(€)
|06 June 2022
|91,964
|13.42150
|07 June 2022
|91,964
|12.79740
|08 June 2022
|95,550
|12.77500
|09 June 2022
|95,298
|12.55100
|10 June 2022
|95,550
|11.97920
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 10 June 2022 amounts to a number of 16,061,119 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com