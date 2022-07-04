Log in
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 11:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 22nd Interim announcement

Göppingen – 04 July 2022 – In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022, a number of 505,620 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
27 June 2022 94,969 10.35510
28 June 2022 95,550 10.35930
29 June 2022 95,550 9.75180
30 June 2022 109,893 9.39580
01 July 2022 109,658 9.60020

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022 amounts to a number of 17,492,901 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389867  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
