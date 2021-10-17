Log in
TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board

10/17/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board 17-Oct-2021 / 21:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Supervisory Board of TeamViewer today unanimously took the following decisions regarding the Executive Board:

- The contract of CEO Oliver Steil will be extended for three years until October 2024.

- Chief Financial Officer Stefan Gaiser will leave the company in mutual consent upon expiry of his current contract in 2022 after then having served as CFO for more than four years. The Supervisory Board has already initiated a structured search process to ensure a smooth transition.

- The Executive Board will be expanded by an additional member with a dedicated focus on sales and commercial excellence. The Supervisory Board will initiate the search for a suitable candidate to take on this new responsibility in the management team. Contact: Daniel Fard-Yazdani Head of Investor Relations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TeamViewer AG 
              Bahnhofsplatz 2 
              73033 Göppingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 7161 97200 81 
Fax:          +49 7161 60692 335 
E-mail:       ir@teamviewer.com 
Internet:     www.teamviewer.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YN900 
WKN:          A2YN90 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241277 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241277 17-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2021 15:04 ET (19:04 GMT)

