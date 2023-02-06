Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:43:44 2023-02-06 pm EST
12.66 EUR   +2.30%
01:03pTeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
EQ
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Margin target weighs on Software AG - Teamviewer also under pressure
DP
02/01Hedge fund Petrus accuses Deutsche Pfandbriefbank of significant weaknesses
DP
TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

02/06/2023 | 01:03pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

06-Feb-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Goppingen, 6 February 2023 – Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer AG has resolved on a new share buyback program (SBB 2023) with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). This will be TeamViewer’s second share buyback program as a listed company after the successful completion of a EUR 300 million buyback in 2022. The buyback, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will be conducted in two independent tranches via the stock exchange. The first tranche with a volume of up to EUR 75 million, but not exceeding 9,112,985 shares, is expected to start mid of February 2023. In this respect, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The second tranche of the SBB 2023 is intended to start shortly after completion of the first tranche and is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.

TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any shares above the threshold. A certain portion of the shares bought back under the SBB 2023 will be reserved for the 2023 tranche of TeamViewer’s employee share program. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.

###

Contact

Press TeamViewer
Martina Dier
Vice President, Communications
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com		 Investor Relations TeamViewer
Ursula Querette
Vice President, Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552947  06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
