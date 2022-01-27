TeamViewer : Enables New Remote Customer Support For Smart TVs Built By Leading Tech Manufacturer Vestel

TAMPA BAY, Fla., January 27th, 2022 - TeamViewer today announced that its connectivity solution is enabling a new way of remote customer support for the Smart TVs produced by leading tech manufacturer Vestel. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of electronic devices and one of the top three global TV producers, including the production of TV sets for almost every major TV brand around the world. The agreement encompasses hundreds of thousands of Smart TV sets build by Vestel for the European market, that will be delivered with TeamViewer's QuickSupport software pre-installed.

TeamViewer's connectivity solution will be used by the technical support staff to remotely connect with the Smart TVs of their European customers, for example if they need help to correctly set up the TV functionality or run into any software or usage problems. For this, the TeamViewer QuickSupport App is pre-installed on the Android-based Smart TVs. After contacting the hotline via phone, customers can grant one-time remote access to their TV set via the QuickSupport App, share the screen with the helpdesk employee, and quickly solve the problem together.

The reasons for Vestel to use TeamViewer for the new service are the proven and easy support of Android devices, and the highly secure and stable connection. In addition, due to the delivery of Smart TVs throughout Europe, the availability of TeamViewer's software in all desired languages also played a vital role in the decision.

Barış Altınkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management at Vestel: "Our customers not only expect the highest quality for their TVs, but also state-of-the-art customer service. With the integration of TeamViewer into our Smart TVs, we really take our support to the next level and offer our customers an easy way to solve problems with their new device quickly. The decision to go with TeamViewer was easy: TeamViewer is a reliable and trustful partner with a known brand, an incomparably easy-to-use solution, and a proven experience with connected Android devices."

Jan Junker, Executive Vice President Solution Delivery at TeamViewer: "TeamViewer enables companies to digitalize processes along their entire value chain - including the technical customer support. The use case with Vestel shows how our clients can leverage the power of our digital solutions to make a process much more efficient, and thus create added value for both the customer and the company. Secondly, it is also a nice example of how connected our world already is today - smart and connected devices are everywhere, and it's great that opportunities to remotely support people in using them is exponentially growing."