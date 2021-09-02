Log in
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
TeamViewer : appoints Daniel Fard-Yazdani as new Head of Investor Relations

09/02/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Back to overview TeamViewer appoints Daniel Fard-Yazdani as new Head of Investor Relations

Goppingen, 2 September 2021: TeamViewer (TMV), MDAX-listed and a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, appoints Daniel Fard-Yazdani as new Head of Investor Relations. In this position, he reports to CFO Stefan Gaiser since 1 September 2021.

Daniel Fard-Yazdani has more than 20 years of experience from leading the IR functions in companies listed mainly in MDAX and DAX. Following positions with comdirect bank and Axel Springer SE, most recently he was head of IR at DAX-listed Delivery Hero SE. He takes over from Carsten Keller, who has been responsible for the capital markets communication of TeamViewer since the IPO and who wants to take on new professional challenges.

'We are delighted to welcome Daniel Fard-Yazdani, a proven IR expert with longstanding international experience and excellent reputation, to TeamViewer. During the last months we have set the strategic course for TeamViewer's further success story, and we will particularly focus on positioning the company's strengths and potential as a global tech brand towards our investors and the capital markets community. We are looking forward to Daniel driving this important task even further,' says CFO Stefan Gaiser. 'At the same time, we would like to thank Carsten Keller for his personal commitment, for building up a professional IR department after our IPO and for establishing TeamViewer very successfully within the capital markets. In his role as Head of Capital Markets he improved our financing structure enormously and introduced us to additional attractive financing instruments like the ESG-linked Schuldschein loan. We wish him all the best in his future career.'

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Martina Dier
Director, Communications
Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10
E-Mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

TeamViewer AG published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
